Liquid I.V. - America's Cult Hydration Brand Lands in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Liquid I.V., the #1 powdered hydration brand in the U.S.A., is making its grand debut in India, bringing its science-backed, fast-acting hydration solutions to a new generation of Indian consumers. More than just a drink mix, Liquid I.V. is a lifestyle revolution--designed for those who demand efficient, and great-tasting hydration that fits seamlessly into their dynamic lifestyles.

Liquid I.V. is not just a product but a lifestyle revolution for a new-age India. It is here to elevate hydration with science-backed solutions, localized for Indian consumers. With innovative marketing and a digital-first approach, it aims to lead the hydration category in India.

A Growing Demand for Smarter Hydration

The Indian market is witnessing a shift away from caffeine-laden energy drinks and artificial sweeteners towards healthier, hydration options. With a growing awareness of skin and hair health, Indian consumers--especially Gen Z and millennials--are prioritising hydration as an essential part of their wellness routines.

Liquid I.V. meets this demand with its LIV HydraScience™ technology, an advanced formula designed to deliver hydration faster and more efficiently than water alone. The brand's expansion into India aligns perfectly with the increasing consumer preference for functional beverages that enhance daily performance and overall well-being.

What Sets Liquid I.V. Apart

Liquid I.V. is formulated with a unique blend of essential ingredients to maximise hydration, ensuring recovery, and replenishment. Each stick contains:

- 3x the electrolytes of the leading sports drink for superior hydration

- Caffeine-free, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colours, non-GMO, no artificial preservatives

- 5 essential vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12, & C) to fuel the body

- Optimal Osmolarity, Each stick of Liquid I.V. contains the optimized ratio of glucose, sodium and potassium to deliver faster hydration than water alone

Hydration should taste as good as it feels. Liquid I.V. comes to India in three delicious flavours selected to cater to the Indian consumer's palate:

- Lemon Lime: A crisp, citrusy boost that wakes up your taste buds

- Brazilian Orange: A juicy, tropical burst of sunshine in every sip.

- Acai Berry: A bold, berry-packed flavour that keeps things fresh and exciting.

Liquid I.V. is launching with a digital-first strategy, making its products easily accessible to Indian consumers. The brand is now available on its official website (liquid-iv.co.in), and also on quick-commerce & e-commerce platforms, including BlinkIt and Amazon.

For more information, follow @liquidiv.in | #HydrationMultiplier #LiquidIVIndia

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624986/LIQUID_IV0373.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)