Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest Ends on High A Note with Prestigious Godrej Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: The 16th edition of Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest presented by Godrej Industries Group successfully concluded on Sunday, reaffirming the city's place as India's cultural and literary capital. Over three engaging days, the festival brought together more than 120 celebrated authors, thinkers, and artists from India and around the world, creating a space where ideas, art, and imagination converged.

The 2025 edition offered a rich blend of panel discussions, readings, performances, and workshops that explored how storytelling continues to shape our understanding of an ever-changing world. Themes such as diversity, inclusion and creativity, the evolution of Indian identity, and the power of narrative to drive social change dominated this year's conversations.

The festival featured an exceptional lineup, including Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka, former CJI Dhananjay Chandrachud, Shashi Tharoor, Shobhaa De, Jerry Pinto, Luke Countinho, Anindita Ghose, Swati Pandey, Paromita Vohra, Tarini Mohan. Signature sessions such as 'The Great Debate: India and China Must Be Friends,''Book in Focus,' and 'Young Voices' drew enthusiastic participation. A special installation titled 'Letters to the Future' offered a reflective space for attendees to share their hopes for the next generation of readers and writers.

Among the highlights was the prestigious Godrej Literature Live! Awards, honouring excellence across Fiction, Non-Fiction, Business Writing, and Playwriting. The festival's top honours -- the Poet Laureate Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award -- were conferred upon ShriSitanshu Yashaschandra and ShriVinod Kumar Shukla, respectively, in recognition of their outstanding literary contributions.

Nadir Godrej , Chairperson and Managing Director, Godrej Industries Group, said: "Literature has the power to distil the essence of our times, to question, to comfort, and to connect. Through Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, we celebrate not just stories and ideas, but the spirit of curiosity that drives innovation and progress. Every edition strengthens our belief that creativity, whether in science, business, or art, is rooted in the courage to imagine differently. We're honoured to help sustain a platform that keeps that imagination alive."

Amy Fernandes, FestivalCo-Director, added, "A fabulous finish to the 16th year of the Mumbai LifFest. What began as a gathering of readers and writers 15 years ago has grown into a vibrant exchange of ideas that transcends genres and generations. With Godrej Industries as our partner in purpose, we continue to nurture this spirit, keeping literature relevant, inclusive, and deeply intertwined with the cultural pulse of our city, Mumbai and the world around us."

In addition to this Roopa Kudva, author and business leader, said, "I couldn't have asked for a better platform than the Mumbai Litfest 2025 to launch 'Leadership Beyond the Playbook'. The conversation with two pioneering women - Arundhati Bhattacharya and Shereen Bhan - was thoughtful, engaging, and fun. The packed audience and the festival ambience reflected the spirit of Mumbai at its very best."

Building on its commitment to inclusion, this year's LitFest took accessibility a step further with over 15 sessions interpreted in Indian Sign Language (ISL) by Access for All. The organization also conducted a zine-making workshop for children, aimed at nurturing empathy and creative expression. Additionally, a sensory-friendly tent at the Open-Air Plaza offered a soothing space for neurodivergent children and others, featuring tactile materials, soft seating, noise-cancelling aids, and support from trained facilitators.

Through its continued partnership with Literature Live!, Godrej Industries Group reaffirms its commitment to supporting creativity, inclusivity, and culture, championing platforms that inspire dialogue, imagination, and collective progress.

