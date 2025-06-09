Lokmat.com Crowned Maharashtra's Pride: Retains No.1 Position in Digital Regional News for 40 Consecutive Months

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Proudly bearing the title of 'Maharashtracha Maanbindu' (Maharashtra's Pride), Lokmat.com has achieved a remarkable industry milestone by retaining the No. 1 position for 40 consecutive months (Till December, 2024)--a feat unmatched by any other player in the regional digital news space. In 2025, Lokmat.com had also topped the Comscore* charts in February (with 1.25 crore readers) and March (with 1.53 crore readers). With April's continued success, Lokmat has scored a hat-trick of being No. 1, a rare and remarkable feat. This unmatched feat underscores the trust, loyalty, and deep engagement of its massive and growing reader base.

In April 2025 alone, 1.48 crore (14.8 million) unique visitors turned to Lokmat.com for credible and engaging news across formats--ranging from articles and web stories to videos and galleries. The site recorded a staggering 15.2 crore (152 million) page views (during the month, solidifying its lead far ahead of its digital competitors. (Source: Comscore*)

"Our continued leadership is a reflection of our deep bond with our readers. We are not just reporting news--we are telling the story of Maharashtra with honesty, integrity, and impact," said a spokesperson from Lokmat Digital. "Being Maharashtra's most loved and trusted digital news platform is both an honour and a responsibility."

Following its top ranking in February (1.25 crore readers) and March (1.53 crore readers), April marked a hat-trick of No. 1 rankings for Lokmat.com. In fact, Lokmat.com continues to be India's most-read regional language news website (excluding Hindi), according to long-term Comscore* data.

Notably, Lokmat.com's lead is significant: it outpaced the second-ranked eSakal by 22 lakh (2.2 million) unique visitors in April,2025. Other platforms such as ABP Majha, TV9 Marathi, and Loksatta trailed further behind, underscoring Lokmat.com's commanding position in the market.

Readers' Loyalty That Goes Beyond Numbers

The platform isn't just attracting users--it's engaging them deeply. The average time spent per visitor stood at 7.3 minutes, with readers collectively spending 10.9 crore (109 million) total minutes on the site in April. The site also clocked 68.6 million total visits in the month, setting a new industry benchmark.

A Growing Digital Footprint across Platforms

Lokmat's digital ecosystem** includes:

- 5 YouTube Channels

- 7 Instagram Handles

- 20 Facebook Pages

- 26.8 million+ followers/subscribers across social platforms

With an extensive reporting network spread across Maharashtra, Lokmat.com continues to deliver breaking news with accuracy, neutrality, and depth, while ensuring national and global stories are verified through reliable sources.

As it looks to the future, Lokmat.com remains committed to innovation, journalistic excellence, and public trust--all while staying rooted in the pulse of Maharashtra.

*Source: ComScore MMX Multi-Platform - Desktop & Mobile (excluding social) report (Unique visitors, Total visits, Total page views, Average minutes per visitor) Custom list of Marathi News/Information Publishers (Lokmat.com, Loksatta.com, TV9Marathi.com, Esakal.com, Maharashtra times, ABP Live Marathi - ABP Majha, News18marathi.com, Zee News Marathi), India. All data points are mentioned from the same custom-defined list and for the respective months.

**Source: Meta Business Suite (Facebook & Instagram Insights), YouTube Studio

