Lord's Automative Electrifies Mumbai's Dabbawalas with Green Mobility Solutions

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: In a move aimed at sustainable mobility, Lord's Automative Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Lord's Mark Industries and a leading manufacturer of eco-friendly electric 2W and 3W vehicles, recently equipped 25 dabbawalas in Mumbai with Lord's Bijli e-motorcycles at an event held at the Mumbai Tiffin Box Supplier's Association. The pilot project was jointly supported by the city-based non-profit body Waatavaran Foundation, along with India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). With the aim of further reducing its carbon footprint, Lord's Automative has taken several steps toward promoting sustainable practices. Recognizing that Mumbai's dabbawalas currently use bicycles to deliver 20,000-30,000 lunchboxes daily, the distribution of e-motorcycles among them is a significant step toward electrifying their fleet. This initiative not only empowers the dabbawalas by enhancing their efficiency and ease of delivery but also aligns with Lord's Automative's vision of driving green mobility solutions across India.

Commenting on the initiative, Veer Singh, CEO, Lord's Automative Pvt. Ltd. said, ''We are proud to contribute to the future of sustainable urban mobility with our Lord's Bijli electric motorcycles. By equipping the Mumbai dabbawalas with these vehicles, we are not only modernizing an age-old system but also promoting environmentally friendly transportation solutions. This pilot project is just the beginning of our larger commitment to empowering communities through green mobility and making a significant impact on the carbon footprint in our cities."

With more than 20+ variants, Lord's Automative Pvt. Ltd. has an exclusive range of electric vehicles (EVs) and are aggressive to fortify its position as a market leader in the country's booming EV space.

The company has a wide range of high-quality electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, including flagship products: Lords Zoom, Lords Zoom Plus, Lords Stylon, Lords Prime, Lords Bijli, Lords King, Lords Samrat, Lords Savari, Lords Gati, Lord's Swachh Yaan, Lord's Grace, Lord's Vayu, Lord's Velocity, Velocity Lords Premier, Waste Warriors, Devam King, and Devam Samrat. Lords Automative Pvt. Ltd. stands as a key player in India, producing best-in-class environmentally friendly electric 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, E-Rikshas, and Autos. These offerings are designed to significantly enhance daily commutes, providing users with immense satisfaction and cost-effective alternatives.

The company has so far sold over 28,000 EVs in over 20 states through 270+ dealers. Besides, the company has plans to set up manufacturing facilities in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Incorporated in February 2020, Lord's Automative, a subsidiary of Lord's Mark Industries, is one of the market leaders in India for the production of best-in-class two-wheeler and three-wheeler environmentally friendly electric vehicles. They launched electric scooters in October 2020 under the name Lords Zoom; The company's goal is to give the public high-quality electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers that will greatly enhance their daily commutes and provide them with great satisfaction and cost-effective alternatives.

The company has so far partnered with 270+ dealers in more than 20 States and sold more than 28,000 EVs in India. The company has produced eco-friendly products and has more than two decades of business and technological experience. They have a top-notch manufacturing facility equipped with cuttiedge equipment. The company will be installing GPS-enabled battery swapping stations across India. It is also in plans to launch e-bikes and e-vintage cars.

Website - lordsauto.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)