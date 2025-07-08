Lumeil Launches Exclusive Partnership Program for Architects & Designers

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 8: In a bold move to reshape how design professionals source decorative lighting solutions, Lumeil, India's leading online platform for premium chandeliers and designer lighting, has unveiled its latest initiative -- the Partner with Us program for architects and interior designers. Tailored specifically for architects and interior designers in India, the program is designed to simplify lighting procurement while offering unmatched value and dedicated support.

Rethinking Lighting Procurement for Modern Design

Today's fast-paced design world often makes premium lighting procurement a complicated and fragmented process. Multiple suppliers, inconsistent timelines, and endless follow-ups can slow down even the most well-managed projects.

Lumeil is changing that. With its digital-first lighting aggregator platform, designers can easily discover, compare, and order luxury chandeliers, pendant lights, and other high-end lighting products from a curated decorative lighting collection -- all in one place.

Now, with the Partner with Us program, Lumeil takes this convenience a step further by offering exclusive benefits that make the entire process faster, smarter, and more designer-friendly.

Built for Architects and Interior Designers

"Our vision is to create a seamless ecosystem where architects and interior designers have the best tools and resources at their fingertips," says Naman Jain, Founding Member of Lumeil. "With thePartner with Us program for designers, we're not just offering better decorative lighting products-- we're building long-term partnerships that fit the way modern design studios work."

Lumeil understands that every project is unique. That is why the program offers flexible support, designer-focused features, and curated lighting solutions -- making it easier to meet tight deadlines without sacrificing creative vision.

Key Benefits of the 'Partner with Us' Program:

* Trade-Exclusive Pricing: Better margins and more control over project budgets

* Priority Support: Fast, dedicated service for smoother project execution

* Early Access to Collections: Be the first to discover new arrivals and luxury chandelier trends

* Personalized Recommendations: Expert help to save time during product selection

* From initial sourcing to final installation, Lumeil provides support at every step -- helping architects and designers focus more on their craft and less on coordination.

Join the Program and Elevate Your Lighting Procurement

Architects and interior designers in India can apply for the Partner with Us program directly on Lumeil's official website. The registration process is simple and quick. Once approved, members gain access to a suite of benefits built to streamline operations, enhance creativity, and elevate the overall project experience.

As the industry continues to embrace digital workflows, Lumeil is leading the way -- turning premium lighting procurement for designers from a challenge into a strategic advantage.

This article was published and facilitated by Mavicu, a strategic brand and communications agency.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)