Lynkit Secures Second Patent for Its Proprietary Delivery Assistance System and Method

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 13: Lynkit, an award-winning supply chain automation company, has announced the grant of its second patent for its Delivery Assistance System and Method. This innovation introduces a fully native solution for route and load optimisation, designed and developed entirely in-house without relying on any third-party APIs.

The newly patented system addresses one of the most critical challenges in logistics: how to make deliveries smarter, faster, and more efficient. By enabling enterprises to plan more intelligent routes and optimise loads for maximum efficiency, the technology reduces fuel consumption, lowers costs, and minimises delivery delays.

What makes this achievement particularly significant is the complete independence it gives businesses in managing their transportation networks, ensuring end-to-end control without reliance on external systems. Moreover, it helps in optimising movements not only on roads, covering the "inter logistics" problem, but also inside container terminals and warehouses, which means it can optimise the movement of people, forklifts, and even cranes.

Commenting on the achievement, Manas Parganiha, CTO and Co-founder of Lynkit, said, "Securing this second patent validates the years of research and innovation that our team has invested in solving core logistics problems. By developing this system natively, without third-party APIs, we ensure that businesses benefit from speed, reliability, and independence in their supply chain operations."

Uddhav Kumar, CEO and Co-founder stated that "This milestone also reflects a larger shift in the Indian technology ecosystem. While Indian software companies have historically focused on services, a new generation of product companies is building original IP and global brands that put the country on the map. Lynkit is proud to be part of this movement, inspired by pioneers such as Zoho, Freshworks, and Zerodha, and is bringing the same spirit of product innovation to the supply chain industry."

The company's first patent, granted for A Method and System for Object Tracking, powers its Container Terminal and Yard Management System. That technology introduced a 3-axis augmented reality interface and a unified control platform integrating cranes, yard equipment, gate systems, parking, shipping lines, and goods owners. It enables real-time container tracking, automated stacking and retrieval, reduced congestion, and improved throughput at container terminals.

Together, these patents reflect Lynkit's long-term commitment to creating world-class logistics technologies that are both scalable and sustainable. While the first patent redefined terminal and yard automation, the second patent strengthens Lynkit's capabilities in transportation optimisation, reinforcing its mission to build smarter, faster, and greener supply chains.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)