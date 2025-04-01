Lytus Technologies Adjusts Market Strategy and Transition to OTC Markets

PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE], April 1: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (OTC: LYTHF), a technology-forward platform services company, today announced its shares began trading on OTC Markets under the symbol LYTFH.

"Listing on OTC Markets will offer the same market access and transparency to our investors while allowing us to redirect resources toward expanding our platform services, HealthTech innovation, and digital infrastructure," said Dharmesh Pandya, CEO of Lytus Technologies. "Our mission remains unchanged: to deliver value through next-generation technology solutions while scaling our operations across India and beyond."

The company has filed for its shares to trade on the OTCQB tier of OTC Markets. This strategic move reflects Lytus' commitment to operational efficiency and capital optimization, enabling the company to focus resources on growth and innovation. Trading on the OTCQB, a leading market for entrepreneurial and growth-stage companies, will provide current and future investors with continued liquidity, transparency, and access to the company's shares.

Reinforcing a Strong Growth Trajectory

This transition follows multiple growth milestones. For the first half of FY2025, Lytus reported a 24% year-over-year revenue increase to $12.01 million and achieved a net profit of $648,972, marking a strong return to profitability. The company also generated positive operating cash flow and reported a healthy balance sheet with growing assets and reduced liabilities.

Continued Innovation Across HealthTech and AI

Lytus remains steadfast in its strategic expansion into healthcare. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Lytus HealthTech, is pioneering a personalized, AI-powered patient care ecosystem designed to transform healthcare delivery across India, particularly in underserved regions. With the healthcare sector projected to grow at 22% CAGR, Lytus is well-positioned to be a driving force in this evolution.

To support these initiatives, Lytus has secured up to $100 million in strategic financing through a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA), with $6 million already drawn to accelerate platform development, scale operations, and invest in new technologies.

Potential Future Relisting

The company remains open to relisting in the future when market conditions become more conducive. "We will continue to assess the market landscape and may consider returning to a major exchange when the environment is more favourable," added Shreyas Shah, CFO of Lytus Technologies.

Looking Ahead

Lytus remains committed to transparent communication, robust corporate governance, and executing its vision to reshape industries through digital streaming, HealthTech, fintech, and AI solutions.

About Lytus Technologies

Lytus Technologies is a platform services company driving innovation in digital streaming, HealthTech, fintech, AI, and cybersecurity. Operating across India and international markets, Lytus serves a base of over 4 million active users. Focused on delivering next-generation solutions that address critical needs in healthcare and digital infrastructure, Lytus is committed to transforming lives and industries through technology.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including but not limited to that the Company will be able to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, are not a guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

For more information about Lytus, please visit https://www.lytuscorp.com/.

Media Contact:

Sarah Bandukwala

Marketing & Communications, Lytus Group

M: +91 97698 03197

sarah@lytuscorp.com

media@lytuscorp.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409645/5218590/Lytus_Technologies_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)