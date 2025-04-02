M2K Group Recently Announced its Premium Residential Project "M2K Olive Greens" in Sec-104, Gurgaon

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 2: M2K Group, a Gurugram-based developer, has recently announced the launch of M2K Olive Green Floors, an exclusive residential project within its 14.56-acre integrated development, M2K Olive Greens, in Sector-104, Gurgaon. The exquisite development is crafted under the DDJAY Scheme, featuring premium residential plots, modern luxury floors, and SCO plots within a secure, well-connected gated community. In the first phase, the group launched 128 meticulously designed 3 BHK luxury floors, thoughtfully designed with stilt parking, private terraces, large balconies, modular kitchens, and branded elevators. Strategically located near the Dwarka Expressway, the project enjoys seamless connectivity to key business hubs, attracting strong interest from both homebuyers and investors.

The development is set to redefine premium living with its blend of modern design, lush green surroundings, and world-class amenities while also offering high appreciation potential for investors.

With an expected delivery timeline in the second half of 2029, M2K Group is committed to early completion within the next 2-3 years, underscoring its efficient construction planning and execution. This fully self-funded project reflects the group's financial strength and long-term vision, ensuring timely delivery without external dependencies.

Dr. Vishesh Rawat, VP & Head of Sales, Marketing, and CRM at M2K Group, said, "At M2K Group, we are committed to delivering premium living spaces that blend luxury, comfort, and strategic connectivity. With M2K Olive Green Floors, we are dedicated towards curating a lifestyle that offers world-class amenities, lush green surroundings, and a vibrant gated community. The project has been receiving an overwhelming response, particularly from end-users, due to its prime location, high appreciation potential, and exclusive lifestyle offerings. We believe this project is ready to set new benchmarks in luxury living while ensuring strong returns for investors." Priced at Rs1.95 crore under a limited-time Navratra Offer, M2K Olive Green Floors presents a compelling investment opportunity in Gurgaon's fast-growing real estate market."

At the heart of the development is the 22,000 sq. ft. Club 104, offering a host of premium amenities, including a swimming pool, cafe, home theatre, banquet hall, cricket practice net, squash and tennis courts, and a half-basketball court. Additionally, the project features water bodies, a dedicated kids' play area, designer street lighting, underground utilities, and a water treatment plant, ensuring a sustainable and future-ready living experience.

With its unparalleled lifestyle, strategic location, and promising appreciation potential, M2K Olive Green Floors is poised to become one of Gurgaon's most sought-after luxury residential addresses.

