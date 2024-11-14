Mach Conferences & Events Reports Strong Earnings, Driven by Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 14: Mach Conferences & Events (BSE: MCEL) (BSE: 544248), a leading provider of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. The company reported strong revenue growth, driven by an expanded client portfolio and increased demand across its MICE and event management services.

- Company Delivers Robust Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2025

- Revenue from operations has surged by 68% HoH; indicating significant growth in the company's core business activities

- Profit After Tax (PAT) has witnessed a remarkable 96% HoH growth; showcasing impressive profitability and financial strength

H1 FY2025 Financial Highlights (Consolidated):

* Revenue from Operations: INR 11,930.45 lakhs, reflecting significant as the company expanded its reach in the events sector.

* Total Income: INR 12,047.96 lakhs, boosted by higher operational revenues and additional income streams.

* Net Profit After Tax: INR 853.26 lakhs, representing a robust profit growth trajectory.

* Earnings Per Share (EPS): INR 4.48 (basic and diluted), compared to INR 2.31 in the prior corresponding period (H1FY24), underscoring improved profitability for shareholders.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. has maintained its momentum in the MICE sector by focusing on high-quality, customized event services, and implementing innovative strategies to cater to evolving market needs. The company's continued investment in Human Resource has enhanced service delivery, resulting in seamless experiences for clients across India and internationally.

"Our strong first-half results reflect the efficacy of our growth strategy and our commitment to excellence in the MICE industry," said Amit Bhatia, Chairman and Managing Director of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. "We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to deliver premium experiences for our clients, driven by our expertise in event management and dedication to innovation."

Outlook

Looking ahead, Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. aims to leverage its established market position and extensive service portfolio to capture additional market share in the MICE industry. The company's strategic focus remains on expanding its client base, enhancing service capabilities, and maintaining strong financial performance.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Mach Conferences & Events Limited, invites you to join its half-year Earnings Conference Call on Friday 15, 2024 at 04:30 P.M. IST.

The management will be represented by:

* Amit Bhatia - Chairman & Managing Director

* Ravi Kumar Mishra - Chief Financial Officer

* Yashashvi Srivastava - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Earnings Conference Call on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 4:30 P.M.(IST)

About Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. (BSE: 544248)

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd., founded in 2004, provides a full range of services for the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and events sector. Specializing in conference and exhibition management, the company delivers end-to-end event solutions, including venue selection, accommodation, transportation logistics, and on-site coordination. Mach Conferences has built a reputation for quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous innovation, making it a leader in the MICE industry. For more information, please visit www.machconferences.com.

Safe Harbour Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding strategic initiatives and expected future outcomes. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including market conditions, economic factors, regulatory changes, and competitive pressures. Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Media Contact: Compliance@machconferences.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532334/4971398/Mach_Conferences_Logo.jpg

