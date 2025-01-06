Macsen Labs Group Commences Construction of New API Manufacturing Facility

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 6: Macsen Labs Group announces the commencement of construction of its new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility near one of its existing units, Macsen Drugs in RIICO Industrial Area, Gudli, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India. This strategic development represents a major advancement in their dedication to improving manufacturing capacities to meet the increasing demands of the pharmaceutical sector.

Spanning over an expansive area of 25,000 square meters, the new facility is five times larger in land area compared to the current infrastructure at Macsen Drugs, which is a USFDA inspected, TGA-GMP, and WHO-GMP certified manufacturing unit. Designed to support scalability and operational efficiency, the new facility will include multiple API production blocks capable of handling diverse and advanced manufacturing processes for APIs for various therapeutic applications.

Macsen plans to invest approximately INR 75 crore in the initial phase of development, which will include two multistorey API Production Blocks equipped with cutting-edge technology and a combined reactor capacity of 100 KL (both stainless steel & glass-lined reactors); a new dedicated state-of-the-art R & D center over an area of 15,000 sq ft; an advanced Pilot Plant equipped with comprehensive process equipment and technologies, which will enable pilot-scale production of APIs and commercial production of low-volume, pre-clinical and clinical trial APIs.

"We also have the plan to install a special production line for manufacturing & performing corrosive chemistries with Hastelloy, Halar-coated equipment, etc.," said Mr. Achal Agrawal, Chairman and CEO of Macsen Group. He further stated, "We aim to commence production activities at this new facility by the end of 2025. This expansion underscores our long-term vision to strengthen our manufacturing footprint and enhance our capacity to deliver high-quality, cost-effective pharmaceutical solutions to the global market."

Macsen Labs (N.K Agrawal Group), a chemical manufacturing organization with its origin dating back to 1952, is engaged in manufacturing of Niche Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical application dyes, compounds of precious and rare earth metals, and other specialty inorganic compounds. With over seven decades of expertise, the company specializes in cGMP manufacturing of niche, atypical, and rare-to-find APIs. Headquartered in the city of lakes, Udaipur (Rajasthan, India), the company has various manufacturing units in and around Udaipur and a corporate sales office in Mumbai (Maharashtra, India). For further information visit: https://www.macsenlab.com/

