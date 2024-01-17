Madhya Pradesh High Court Implements Its Own Courtroom Live Streaming, Powered by Muvi

India PR Distribution

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 17: Madhya Pradesh High Court creates a historic moment by implementing its own Courtroom Live Audio Visual Streaming System (CLASS) solution, a first in India, powered by Muvi. Muvi is happy and proud to be a part of the project. For the first time ever in India, any high court has come up with its own custom solution to live stream all case proceedings for 210 district and tehsil courts across the state. Hence it is a historic beginning and a landmark project.

Muvi's complete streaming solution comprising live streaming, recording, and storage & archiving was selected to be a part of this project. Muvi is the digital backbone of the entire Courtroom Live Audio Visual Streaming System (CLASS) used in this project, along with other ecosystem partners. By leveraging Muvi's advanced streaming ecosystem, the Madhya Pradesh High Court will be transforming the live courtroom streaming scenario by providing more transparent, accessible, and efficient Courtroom Proceedings.

Muvi, along with its ecosystem partners, provides a comprehensive CLASS solution that is end-to-end deployable and takes care of everything from obtaining the data from the source camera to meta-tagging, live streaming, and archiving the live courtroom videos.

This advanced CLASS solution uses a central Video Monitoring System (VMS) that ensures the capturing and processing of high-quality video and audio content. Metadata is added to the live feed using C4i software. The VMS then transfers the feed to the cloud, where it is converted into stream-ready HLS feed by Muvi Live's Live Streaming Engine. All the live streams are recorded in real-time so that they can be made available as on-demand videos after the live stream has ended.

Subrat Roy, Muvi's Vice President of Support and Account Management said - "We offer an easily deployable digital setup and make sure that the entire infrastructure is set up at the customer's preferred location. We also help the courts in developing their own frontend interface which gives regulated access of these live streams and on-demand videos to the users."

Muvi is hopeful that the Courtroom Live Audio Visual Streaming System (CLASS) will become more and more prevalent in the Indian Judiciary in the near future, and is ready to help the Indian courts get started with CLASS projects as efficiently as possible. Muvi is optimistic that this ready solution for courtroom live-streaming will help enhance public engagement and judicial accountability in the Indian Judiciary.

Learn more about Muvi's Judiciary Live Court streaming solution at - https://www.muvi.com/judiciary

Muvi is a leading Streaming SaaS company with offices in India and USA. Over the years, Muvi has won multiple recognitions and accolades in the streaming sector. It is the current market leader amongst OTT SaaS platforms and its live streaming capabilities have been recognized and awarded by G2 reports as a "Momentum Leader" in the live-streaming category.

Muvi has served some of the leading brands across the globe, including MGM, Philips, Amazon Studios, Simply South, and many more. Till date, Muvi has served over 5000 customers spread across 70 countries. Muvi provides end-to-end streaming solutions that fulfill every streaming need, from cloud-hosted streaming platforms to live streaming and broadcasting.

