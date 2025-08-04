Magic Moonshine Gold is Back - This Time in a Mission to Earthphase

NewsVoir

Biel [Switzerland], August 4: MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, is the new timepiece in the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection available exclusively on August 9, the day of the full moon, at selected Swatch stores worldwide. Featuring Swatch's latest earth phase innovation, a moon phase indicator adorned with OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold and illustrations from the world of Snoopy, this release is a reminder that imagination and daring to dream big, is the first step to going further than anyone thought possible.

An innovative complication introduced last year by Swatch, the earth phase shows how Earth appears when viewed from the Moon. Just like the moon phases, the earth phases follow a 29.5-day cycle, but in reverse. When there's a full moon, we see a new earth, and when there's a new moon, we glimpse a full earth. This inverse relationship causes the earth on the earth phase to move counterclockwise, opposite to the direction of the moon on the moon phase indicator. It's a poetic reinterpretation of the retrograde function seen in certain high-end timepieces.

Beneath the earth phase indicator is an illustration of Snoopy, the beloved beagle and famous flying ace, joined by his ever-loyal friend and frequent co-pilot, Woodstock sitting on the Moon, marveling at the enchanting spectacle of Earth, the most beautiful planet of them all. The illustration features a phrase that appears only under UV light, a playful nod to the pioneering spirit of the Moonwatch, the first watch on the Moon, and a tribute to those who are the first to imagine things differently.

At the 2 o'clock subdial, MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, boasts a moon phase indicator. Featuring two radiant full moons, one designed in the distinctive style of the world of Snoopy and both coated with OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold, this moon phase indicator is inspired by the Sturgeon Moon, the full moon set to appear during the month of this watch release. In a playful nod to the origins of the full moon's name, one moon on the indicator is draped in a net-like pattern.

Like all models in the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD is crafted from Bioceramic, Swatch's innovative, patented mix of two-thirds ceramic and one-third biosourced materials produced from castor oil. It features a color that was created exclusively for this collection, a distinctive dark navy blue that evokes the endless depths of space. It also boasts many of the iconic features of OMEGA's legendary Speedmaster Moonwatch, including an asymmetrical case and distinctive, recessed Speedmaster subdial.

The OMEGA X Swatch logos are proudly displayed on its dial and crown, and its mission statement is engraved on the back of its case. The battery cover features an Earth-inspired design, while the navy VELCRO® rubber strap adds a dash of astronaut cool.

MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD is a celebration of what happens when imagination takes flight. Blending Snoopy's imaginative universe with celestial innovation, it invites everyone to let their imagination soar and dream big. This model will be available at selected Swatch stores worldwide only on August 9. As with the whole Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, only one watch can be purchased per person, and per store.

MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD

SO33N701L

Case material: navy Bioceramic case, crown and pushers

Case diameter: 42.00 mm

Case thickness: 13.75 mm

Lug-to-lug distance: 47.30 mm

Quartz movement: chronograph (seconds only) with moon phase and earth phase indicators

Water resistance: 3 bar

Glass: box-shaped in biosourced material; an "S" engraved in the center in reference to the Swatch logo

Dial: white opaline with OMEGA X Swatch, Speedmaster and MoonSwatch logos; recessed subdial, hour markers coated with Grade A Super-LumiNova® (green emission). Moon phase indicator with sparkly dark blue moon phase disc featuring two full moons coated with OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold. Secret detail in UV ink (blue emission). Earthphase indicator featuring the Earth in sparkly dark blue hues and oceans coated with UV ink (blue emission).

Hands: hours, minutes and tip of the chronograph seconds hand coated in Grade A Super-LumiNova® (green emission)

Bezel: navy Bioceramic bezel with tachymeter scale featuring white markers

Strap: navy VELCRO® rubber strap, navy Bioceramic loop

