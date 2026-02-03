MAHE to Host the WHS Academic Alliance and the Lancet Commission on Academic Responsibility in Dubai and a Global Health Summit in Manipal

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], February 3: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, is set to host high-level MAHE Global Health Summit 2026 as a side event of the World Health Summit (WHS) Academic Alliance and the Lancet Commission on Academic Responsibility. The WHS Academic Alliance unites 30 leading academic institutions to strengthen evidence-based global health policy and international cooperation. 'The Lancet' group of journals address urgent topics in our society, initiate debate, put science into context, and influence decision-makers around the world.

The global gathering will commence at the MAHE Dubai campus 5-7 February 2026, before extending to MAHE's Manipal campus in India on 9 February 2026, showcasing MAHE's commitment to reshaping global health conversation across geographies.

The Dubai leg of the summit will mark the formal launch of the WHS Academic Alliance Lancet Commission on Academic Responsibility through a high-level symposium titled "Academic Responsibility in a Fragmenting World on the 5th of February." The Dubai convening also aligns with MAHE's broader vision of strengthening global public health capacity, alongside the announcement of launch of the Bachelor of Public Health programme at the MAHE Dubai campus. MAHE will also host the kick-off meeting of the WHS Academic Alliance Lancet Commission on the 6-7 of February 2026. Dr. Cherian Varghese, Director of Prasanna School of Public Health is one of the Commissioners and will represent MAHE.

Building on the outcomes of the Dubai discussions, the summit will culminate on 9 February 2026 at its Manipal campus. The summit will feature global commissioners from the Dubai meeting, along with prominent national public health leaders, academicians, and practitioners from across India, to review the global insights within local and regional health priorities.

A key highlight of the Manipal summit will be four thematic panel discussions exploring the convergence of academia, society, and public health practice. These panels will focus and highlight the changing societal norms with a specific lens on mental health; participatory research for societal benefit through a One Health approach; translating evidence into social policy with an emphasis on diet and nutrition in local contexts; and building trustworthy communication that meets societal needs, particularly in relation to vaccine safety and uptake.

Highlighting the importance of the Global Health Summit 2026 Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh VSM (Retd.) said, "Through the WHS Academic Alliance and the Lancet Commission and the Global Health Summit 2026, MAHE aims to reinforce the critical role of academic institutions as catalysts for social empowerment, policy influence, and sustainable health systems. By doing such global events, MAHE continues to position itself as a global convener committed to advancing evidence-based solutions for pressing public health challenges while fostering collaboration across borders and disciplines."

Dr. S. Sudhindra, Pro Vice Chancellor , MAHE Dubai, said, "The decision to launch the global gathering at the Dubai campus reflects the UAE's growing importance as a regional and global hub for healthcare research. We look forward to contributing to valuable discussions on academic responsibility that will help to develop and foster research of the highest caliber globally."

Axel R. Pries, President of the World Health Summit, adds, "The increasing attacks on academic freedom and scientific institutions underline once more the importance of global solidarity among researchers. This Commission is an important step toward stronger international cooperation in health research to safeguard academic freedom and integrity."

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T & S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

About the WHS Academic Alliance

The WHS Academic Alliance (formerly M8 Alliance) is the scientific network of the World Health Summit, bringing together 30 leading academic institutions from all continents. The World Health Summit, founded by Charite - Universitatsmedizin Berlin in 2009, is the leading platform for global health, convening stakeholders from politics, science, the private sector, and civil society to set the agenda for a healthier future. Its flagship event, the annual World Health Summit, is complemented by regional meetings and year-round dialogue formats that link global strategies with regional perspectives. The WHS Academic Alliance fosters international and trans-sectoral collaboration, connects the scientific community to inform global health agendas, and supports evidence-based health policy and practice.

