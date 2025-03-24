Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road and Jayanagar Hosts World Kidney Day Event: Experts Emphasize Early Detection and Prevention

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24: On the occasion of World Kidney Day, Manipal Hospitals launched the 'Kidneys Across the Country Are Resigning' - a thought-provoking campaign to highlight the growing crisis of kidney disease. Kidney disease is often asymptomatic until it reaches an advanced stage, making early detection and regular screening very important in preventing severe complications.

On this note, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road and Manipal Hospital Jayanagar hosted a World Kidney Day Event on 15th March 2025. Two panel discussions were held where leading nephrologists and urologists shared valuable insights on the importance of kidney health, covering topics of kidney disease prevention, early detection, and advanced treatment modalities. About 90 attendees, comprising senior citizens and students, attended the event and shared their concerns, learning practical tips for maintaining optimal kidney function and preventing kidney-related ailments.

In the first panel discussion, Dr. Pallavi Patri, Consultant - Chief of Nephrology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road began by emphasizing the importance of early screening and lifestyle modifications among the younger generation. She stated, "Lifestyle habits formed early in life play a huge role in kidney health. The younger generation often goes by the belief that they are immune to kidney disease and only the elderly population is affected with kidney disease. But, many young individuals are also at risk of being diagnosed with kidney conditions. We must remember that our kidneys work tirelessly, and neglecting them can lead to severe consequences. Thus, to maintain kidney health and prevent any ailments, consider regular check-ups along with lifestyle measures like proper hydration, diet, and avoidance of over-the-counter medications."

Dr. R. Sanjay Rampure, Senior Consultant - Nephrology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road and Jayanagar highlighted the increasing cases of hypertension and diabetes leading to chronic kidney disease (CKD). He stressed the need for regular monitoring of blood pressure and sugar levels, as poor control can lead to kidney complications. "Hypertension and diabetes are two major contributors to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), especially in the elderly. Unfortunately, many patients neglect simple preventive measures, like consistent medication adherence and timely health parameters like monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar, and kidney function tests. We must shift our focus from reactive to proactive care. Regular check-ups and doctor visits, even if done every 3 to 6 months, combined with home-based testing, can make a huge difference in reducing the disease burden."

Dr. Hemanth Kumar M K, Consultant - Interventional Nephrology, Manipal Hospital Jayanagar, addressed concerns related to dialysis and kidney function parameters. He explained, "Dialysis is not determined by creatinine levels alone but by how severe the symptoms of kidney disease are. Early signs like increased creatinine and protein leakage in urine, especially in long-standing diabetic patients, need more attention. Many people ignore minor kidney function changes in the early stage of kidney dysfunction. But, we need to remember that acceptance of potential kidney issues is the first step toward preventive action. Early intervention can prevent CKD from progressing to a stage where dialysis or transplant becomes necessary."

Dr. Manohar Bhadrappa, Senior Consultant - Chief of Urology, Renal Transplant Surgeon & Uro Oncology Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, touched upon the advancements in surgical techniques, such as laser and robotic surgery, for kidney problems. He said, "Kidney disease detection should begin early. Young individuals should be screened for congenital issues, while older patients must monitor their prostate health and kidney stones. Surgical intervention plays a vital role in preserving kidney function and improving patient outcomes. Advanced surgical techniques, including laser, laparoscopic, and robotic surgeries, have made treatments for kidney stones, prostate conditions, and tumours more efficient, ensuring minimal disruption to surrounding structures. The key is to seek medical advice before the condition worsens."

Dr. Surya Kant Choubey, Senior Consultant - Urology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road and Sarjapur Road spoke about kidney stones and their prevention. He advised, "Prevention is better than cure - it is applied everywhere in all sorts of medical sciences. Kidney stone is a very common yet preventable condition caused primarily by poor hydration. Metabolic disorders and a family history of kidney stones are to be considered in this matter. This can, however, be prevented with a few simple measures like adequate hydration, especially in young individuals, and a balanced diet. Those with a history of kidney stones should avoid high-uric acid foods and maintain a fluid intake of at least 3-3.5 liters daily. Patients experiencing recurrent kidney stones should also consider a metabolic workup to identify underlying causes and take preventive measures accordingly."

Dr. Harsha R, Associate Consultant - Urology and Renal Transplant Surgery, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, highlighted the need for proactive measures for patients with recurrent kidney stones. He stated, "Ignoring kidney stones, prostate issues, or infections can lead to irreversible kidney damage. Hydration and timely medical intervention are key to preventing kidney diseases from progressing to chronic stages. We see a lot of people relying on online information and end up self-medicating which is wrong on all ends. We encourage patients to seek professional medical advice once they find a health concern so that proper measures can be taken on time."

Through this event, Manipal Hospitals aims to drive public awareness on kidney health, emphasizing the importance of regular screening, early intervention, and lifestyle modifications.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

Photo 1 : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648078/Doctors_Emphasize_1.jpg

Photo 2: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648079/Doctors_Emphasize_2.jpg

Photo 3: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648080/Pledge.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)