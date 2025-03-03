Manipal Hospitals Hosts 'The Living Threads' Human Library Event at Bengaluru

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3: With the launch of 'The Living Threads' Human Library Event, Manipal Hospitals brought a fresh, thought-provoking initiative to life on Saturday, 22 February 2025. The first of its kind, this event encouraged the community to engage in meaningful conversations around topics that matter most--healthcare, caregiving, and the challenges faced by senior citizens. Inspired by the concept of a Human Library, the event offered a unique platform for personal stories to replace traditional books, creating a space for genuine dialogue and healing.

About Living Threads - Human Library Event: The Living Threads initiative was designed to foster connections and healing through shared life stories. By encouraging open discussions, Manipal Hospitals sought to amplify the power of meaningful conversations in building strong communities. This event aimed to remind us of the importance of human connection--of truly listening, empathizing, and learning from one another. The Living Threads event included 19 participants, including three remarkable 'books' whose life stories sparked inspiring dialogues among a diverse audience. The three thematic sessions focused on critical areas of societal relevance:

* Cancer Care

* Senior Citizen Care

* The Journey of a Caregiver

The Living Threads event created an intimate space for participants to choose 'books' based on shared interests or life experiences. Each 'book' shared a personal story, sparking reflection, learning, and connection. The event featured three powerful narratives centered on significant life challenges and encouraged engaging discussions.

Readers selected books based on:

* Personal Connection - Those who had faced similar challenges or sought guidance.

* Professional & Emotional Relevance - Individuals in healthcare, caregiving, or related personal experiences.

* Curiosity & Learning - Attendees eager to understand and empathize with others' experiences.

Meet the Books - The Featured Stories

1. When the Crab Came Visiting - Cancer Care: The title of this book tells the story of a woman who turned adversity into strength. Ms. Veena Sateesh, a respected journalist and corporate trainer, shared her battle with breast cancer in When the Crab Came Visiting. From a career in journalism to teaching at prestigious institutions, Veena's journey is one of perseverance and resilience. Her story resonated with a beautiful reminder of how challenges can be faced with grace, rediscovering joy, and embracing life's precious moments--no matter what obstacles stand in the way.

2. RESTART - Senior Citizen Care: RESTART is Ms. Rama Narayanaswamy's story, a tribute to the power of reinvention. From coping with a personal loss--her husband's battle with Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome--to transforming her grief into a force for good. As President of Atashri, a senior citizen care facility, Ms. Narayanaswamy became a pillar of support for the elderly, earning the affectionate title of the 'Nightingale of Athashri.' RESTART shone as an inspiring testament to the power of healing, finding new purpose after loss, and making a difference in the lives of others.

3. Full Circle: A Journey of Love and Care: Full Circle by Mr. Arpan Panicker is a poignant account of a son's dedication to caring for his aging parents. With both parents facing health challenges, Arpan finds himself balancing the demands of his career and personal life with the responsibilities of caregiving. Full Circle is an emotional narrative that takes the readers through the complex journey of love, sacrifice, and the bond between parent and child--one that never wavers, even when life becomes overwhelming.

The Readers - Adding Depth to the Event

The success of The Living Threads event was enhanced by the active participation of a group of readers with varied backgrounds, from cancer survivors to educators and entrepreneurs, who brought their own experiences to each session.

* In the Cancer Care session, readers like Sandhya CP, a breast cancer survivor who now uses art as a form of healing, and Yethipathi Sarangapani, a retired professional with a strong background in mechanical and safety management, shared their journeys, adding depth and perspective to the session. Raj Kumar Bothra, a music enthusiast and writer, enriched the discussion with his experiences.

* The Senior Citizen Care session saw contributions from dedicated educators and community advocates like Lipika, a former IT professional turned counselor and Rama Bhat, an educator and NGO volunteer, whose insights on elderly care and community support touched hearts.

* In the Caregiver session, readers like Ms. Khushboo, a Learning & Development professional, and Ms. Aruna Reddy, 65, with a wealth of experience from diverse fields currently working as a Care Manager and mentor at Habuild Yoga every day, supporting a start-up focused on online yoga and wellness, Ms. Hirnakshi Anand, a seasoned recruiter with experience at top companies like Thorn EMI, FedEx, and Microsoft, who has worked in the UK and USA before relocating to Bengaluru, and is currently enjoying her life with her husband and college-going son, brought valuable perspectives on the complexities and emotional toll of caregiving.

The Living Threads, showcased Manipal Hospitals' commitment to fostering meaningful conversations and building stronger, more connected communities. Manipal Hospitals is proud to have hosted this transformative event and looks forward to future editions.

