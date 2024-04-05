Manufacto India Ushers in a New Era of Aluminum Formwork Solutions

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 5: Manufacto India Pvt. Ltd., a new player in the construction support sector, aims to address longstanding challenges in the aluminium formwork industry. Established in 2023, the company leverages founder Sanjiv Chhabra's 14 years of experience in aluminium products and real estate development to cater to the specific needs of builders and developers.

Manufacto India Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated its factory with advanced technology features in December 2023, boasting a monthly production capacity of 15,000 sq mtr. The facility embodies a fusion of precision and innovation which is equipped with the latest machinery, including advanced robotics from Japan, to guarantee the best accuracy in welding. Moreover, the utilisation of newest friction stir welding technology guarantees superior strength and surface finish.

A skilled design team utilises industry-leading software like AutoCAD and Revit to create customised solutions, ensuring hassle-free project integration. The company's commitment to quality is evident in its 100% mockup testing and on-site support for the initial phase of construction.

"We don't just manufacture formwork systems; we pave the way for the future of construction," says Sanjiv.

Important differentiators of Manufacto India include:

Experienced team: Over 15 years of expertise in aluminium formwork manufacturing.

On-time delivery: Reliable project completion times.

High-quality materials: Renowned vendors ensure product durability.

Customisation: Solutions tailored to specific project requirements.

Faster construction: Improved efficiency compared to traditional methods.

Superior finish: Aesthetically pleasing results.

In-house quality lab: Ensures consistent product quality.

Expert team: Highly skilled professionals for project execution.

High load-bearing capacity: Products designed for demanding applications.

Extended product life: 200 repetitions guaranteed.

Buyback program: 40% of the sale price offered for used formwork.

Manufacto India thrives on setting new industry benchmarks by providing premium aluminium formwork solutions, exceptional service, and a commitment to innovation.

