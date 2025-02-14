Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Achieves Record 33% PAT Margin in Q3 FY25

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (BSE: 503101) (NSE: MARATHON) (ISIN: INE182D01020), one of Mumbai's leading real estate development companies announced its financial results for the Third Quarter (Q3 FY25) ended December 31st, 2024. The company announced a record 33% PAT Margin in Q3FY25. registered a record 9 month PAT of Rs 136 Cr. The company has ongoing commercial and residential projects spread across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in locations like Lower Parel, Byculla, Bhandup, Mulund, and Panvel.

Commenting on the Company's performance, Chetan Shah, Chairman & Managing Director, Marathon NextGen Realty Limited, said, "We are pleased to report another stellar quarter, maintaining a robust PAT run rate of approximately Rs50 crore while achieving our highest PAT margin in six years at 33%. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, stringent cost controls, and maximizing realizations across our diverse project portfolio. Our luxury and mid-segment developments continue to garner strong demand across MMR's most sought-after locations. With rapid construction progress across all sites, we remain steadfast in our promise of timely project delivery and customer satisfaction.

Key milestones this quarter include the receipt of the Part OC for another tower at Marathon Nexzone, Panvel, bringing the total to 2,500 units with OC at the project. This marks another step forward in our commitment to timely project delivery. With a robust pipeline of upcoming launches and a well- planned fundraising initiative on the horizon, we are well-positioned to drive sustained growth and solidify our leadership in the markets we serve."

Operational Highlights for Q3 FY25*

- Area sold stood at 57,021 sq. ft.

- Booking value stood at Rs. 131crores

- Collections stood at Rs. 162 crores

Consolidated Q3 FY25* Financial Performance

- Total Revenues stood at Rs. 150 crores

- EBITDA stood at Rs. 69 crores

- Profit before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 53 crores

- Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 49 crores

- PAT Margin at 33%

Operational Highlights for 9M FY25*

- Area sold stood at 185,627 sq. ft.

- Booking value stood at Rs. 417crores

- Collections stood at Rs. 530 crores

Consolidated 9M FY25* Financial Performance

- Total Revenues stood at Rs. 488 crores

- EBITDA stood at Rs. 211 crores

- Profit before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 146 crores

- Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 136 crores

- PAT Margin at 28%

Net Debt

- Net Debt stood at Rs. 663 crores as on 31st December '24

-Net Debt to Equity stood at 0.58x as on 31st December '24

-Cash Flows

As on 31st December '24,

- Balance collections from sold units (completed + Ongoing) in all launched projects stood at Rs. 693 crores.

- Total pending estimated project cost to be incurred stands at Rs. 750 crores.

- Total estimated revenue from unsold inventory stands at Rs. 1,353 crores.

- Net Surplus cashflow stands at Rs. 1,296 crores.

*Based on 40% revenue share for Monte South project

Note: Data based on Carpet Area

About Marathon NextGen Realty Ltd.

For over 52 years now, Marathon Group has been helping shape Mumbai's skyline. Founded in 1969 by Ramniklal Zaverbhai Shah, the Group has completed over 100 projects in the city with a portfolio encompassing townships, affordable housing, luxury residential, retail, small business spaces, and corporate parks. Marathon is design-driven and engineering-focused with a leadership team comprising of technocrats. Mr. Chetan Shah, Chairman & Mr. Mayur Shah, Vice-Chairman, and the third generation of the company comprising of the three head of project -Mr. Kaivalya Shah, Mr. Parmeet Shah, and Mr. Samyag Shah are highly qualified having completed their education from US and bring years of real estate experience. Marathon has strong in-house capabilities in design, engineering, execution, marketing, and sales and prides itself on its transparency, customer-centricity and is among one of the most trusted Developers.

The Group has ongoing projects & land banks at Lower Parel, Byculla, Mulund, Bhandup, Thane, Dombivli and Panvel.

More information is available at https://www.marathon.in/nextgen

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Kaivalya Shah

Director - Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited

E: kaivalya.shah@marathonrealty.com

Binay Sarda

Vice President

EY LLP

Email:binay.sarda@in.ey.com

Nachiket Kale

Senior Associate

EY LLP

nachiket.kale@in.ey.com

DISCLAIMER:

Some of the statements in this communication may be 'forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ substantially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the company's operations include changes in the industry structure, significant changes in the political and economic environment in India and overseas, tax laws, duties, litigation, and labour relations.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620435/Marathon_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)