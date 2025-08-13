Mari State University Strengthens Its Reputation as the Most Student-Friendly Choice for Indian Medical Aspirants with "Languages of Friendship" Cultural Camp

SMPL

Mari El Republic [Russia], August 13: From July 28 to August 8, Mari State University (MarSU) hosted its annual "Languages of Friendship" cultural camp, reinforcing its reputation as Russia's most student-friendly university for Indian medical aspirants.

Recognised for its supportive environment and strong academic programs, MarSU goes beyond textbooks -- offering Indian students a home away from home through cultural exchange and community engagement.

This year, Indian medical students Hanshika Swamireddi Ravi and Sathyasri Rajagopal brought Indian culture to life at the camp with interactive dance and tradition-sharing sessions, creating bonds that transcended language and nationality.

Sharing her experience, Hanshika said, "I had an amazing experience teaching at the kids' camp! The kids were energetic and curious, and I loved seeing them learn and grow. What I liked most was the creative activities and the way the camp fostered teamwork and friendship among the kids."

Sathyasri echoed the sentiment and added, "I had a wonderful experience teaching at the kids' camp this year. The program was well-organised, and the daily schedule provided a good balance between learning, creative activities, and free play. A highlight for me was watching the children take initiative, whether in group projects, performances, or problem-solving tasks. I look forward to participating again in the future."

University officials emphasised that MarSU's welcoming environment, combined with robust academic infrastructure, makes it the top choice for Indian students seeking an internationally recognised medical degree. Beyond academics, programs like "Languages of Friendship" ensure that students feel culturally connected and socially engaged throughout their education.

As the camp concluded, one message stood out: friendship knows no borders, and Mari State University continues to be a home away from home for Indian medical aspirants.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)