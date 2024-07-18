Marks and Spencer announce exclusive design collaboration with Sienna Miller

ATK Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Marks & Spencer is thrilled to announce a design collaboration with British actress and style icon Sienna Miller. The exclusive collection will be available at specially created pop-up stores in Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, and Phoenix High Street, Mumbai, starting July 12th, 2024. Inspired by Sienna's personal archive of timeless style, the collaboration will see the creation of a stunning 26-piece collection, meticulously crafted to resonate with the M & S customer. With a nod to summer festivals, 70's prints, exotic adventures and some of Sienna's favourite vintage finds, the collection truly embraces high/low dressing, which is at the heart of the collection and authentic to how Sienna naturally styles her own looks - whether that's on the school run, at Summer festivals or gracing the red carpet.

Featuring fluid lines, rich textures and vintage-style fabrications, each piece tells a story and draws inspiration from Sienna's personal style journey, with references to iconic looks from her own archive.

You'll find Sienna's 'dress of the season' - a chic, ultra-feminine, ruffle maxi dress available in ivory and pale blue, which is without doubt the hero of the entire collection. A beaded tank dress that conjures up memories of her iconic Glastonbury style. A multipurpose sarong in reference to a scarf gifted to her by her father many years ago. Colour and print combinations inspired by one of her favourite artists, Mark Rothko.

Not forgetting those trusty wardrobe staples that she couldn't be without. A slouchy barrel leg jeans that feature a contrast side panel and cut-out hem detail giving them the perfect retro mood and finish. And the ultimate soft summer shirt with a 'lived in feel', finished with delicate smocked detailing that provides an effortless but elevated look.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)