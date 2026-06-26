Maroof Raza Centre for Security Studies launched for New Age Security Studies

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 26: Commemorating Late Maj Maroof Raza (Retd.), one of India's most respected experts on defence and strategic affairs, IIRIS Consulting announced the launch of the Maroof Raza Centre for Security Studies (MRCSS), a dedicated platform developed for advancing informed dialogue, research, and engagement on national security, geopolitics, and emerging strategic issues. Maj Maroof Raza (1959-2026) spent decades shaping informed conversations on security, preparedness, and national interest, firstly as an Indian Army officer, and then as an insightful commentator, teacher, writer, and strategic advisor to IIRIS.

Mrs Anis Raza, wife of Maj Raza remembers him as "The quintessential soldier - scholar -- who embodied the rare union of intellect and valour. A patriot whose life was defined by honour, character, and unwavering devotion to his beloved India. His legacy endures through his work for the nation, and through the principles of integrity, character, and duty that he upheld above all else. A true officer and gentleman, who inspired respect by the values he lived by - that was Maroof Raza."

Mr Garry Singh, President, IIRIS Consulting, while commenting on the launch of MRCSS, said, "Maroof Raza Sahab believed that informed strategic thinking was essential not only for governments and security institutions, but for society as a whole. Through this Centre, we hope to create a lasting platform that encourages research, dialogue, and leadership development on issues that will shape India's security future."

The centre aims to keep the principles he promoted alive by prompting intellectual rigour, clear strategy, well-informed dialogues, and the never-ending commitment towards India's security environment. The centre intends to gather policymakers, army leaders, academics, business professionals, students, and researchers together to address issues impacting India's strategic future. As part of its activities, the Centre will promote research, thought leadership, academic engagement, scholarships, institutional collaborations, and youth-focused initiatives designed to encourage a deeper understanding of security and geopolitical affairs. The centre will also invest in the next generation of strategic thinkers through the IIRIS Scholarships programme, with a flagship commitment to sponsor one PhD scholar annually, dedicated to research that carries forward the rigour and purpose that defined Maroof Raza's life's work.

A key pillar of the Centre will be the Maroof Raza Memorial Annual Dialogue. This flagship event will bring together key figures from various fields to discuss national security, geopolitical developments, strategic risks, and public policy. The dialogue will serve as a living tribute to Maroof Raza's lifelong dedication to encouraging meaningful discourse.

The establishment of this Centre marks the beginning of a long-term effort to empower strategic awareness, encourage informed discussions, and add real value to India's evolving security environment.

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