Masters' Union Releases Placement Report for its Applied Finance Programme

New Delhi [India], March 20: Gurugram-based Masters' Union, the new-age business school, released their placement report for their Applied Finance programme. The unique 11-month programme is co-designed and delivered in collaboration with KPMG India. MasterCamp in Applied Finance is a fully hands-on programme for undergraduate students and young professionals, providing rigorous industry immersive training inclusive of outcome-driven learning experiences. It also includes a 3-month-long virtual internship for freshers and a live project for young professionals.

The growth prospects for applied finance professionals in India are promising. The evolving financial space and the increasing complexity of the globalised and technology-driven world have led to a surge in demand for professionals trained in advanced finance, such as those with expertise in applied finance. For example, the job profile of a financial analyst has seen a surge of 30% in the last decade. Furthermore, the competitive landscape of the Indian financial sector, along with the constant need for informed financial decisions by individuals and organisations, has contributed to an increased demand for skilled professionals adept at leveraging cutting-edge financial tools and techniques. This intensifies the pursuit of specialised education and training in advanced financial disciplines like quantitative finance, risk management, and financial modelling.

The average package for the programme stands at Rs. 4.5 Lakh Per Annum (LPA) with the highest package at 9 LPA. 281 companies joined the recruitment drive, including KPMG, Deloitte, J.P. Morgan, IBM, Genpact, and Aditya Birla Capital, among others. The top 25% of the batch landed an average package of Rs. 6.5 LPA. These reputed companies hired talent across sectors such as Consulting and Advisory, Corporate Finance, FinTech, and Technology & IT Services, among other sectors.

Pratham Mittal, Founder, Masters' Union, said, "As we witness the ever-evolving landscape of the financial sector, Masters' Union remains committed to nurturing a cohort of forward-thinking professionals through our Applied Finance programme. KPMG and Masters' Union are committed to empowering students with hands-on experience and industry-aligned skills and expertise. The surge in demand for applied finance professionals underscores the relevance of our programme in equipping talents to navigate the complexities of today's financial world. We take pride in our graduates' achievements and their seamless integration into diverse sectors, reflecting the programme's efficacy and relevance."

Students secured roles as Analysts (32%), Founder's Office (2.02%), Associates in Finance, Investment, Management (16.2%), Finance Executives (3.4%), and Accounts Executives (4.7%). The report also highlighted career transitions for students that encompass roles in Investment Banking, Government and Public Sector Advisory, Finance Business Partner, Financial Data Analyst, etc.

