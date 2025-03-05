Masters' Union students defeat IIMs, ISB to take home INR 5L, 3L and 1L cash prizes across 3 National Case Competitions

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 5: Gurugram based business school Masters' Union continues to raise the bar on winning national and international case competitions. Last year's cohort secured Global Rank #2 at the Harvard Business Case Competition defeating teams from MIT Sloan, HEC Paris, and UC Berkeley. This year's batch is dominating India's top national case competitions including Flipkart Wired 8.0, The Governance Challenge by Samagra, and Reliance TUP X. These accomplishments strengthen Masters' Union position as a 'learning by doing' business school, where students excel by applying cutting-edge business concepts to real-world challenges. After the resounding success of their 16-months programme, Masters' Union has also launched a full time on campus 24-months PGP TBM programme (MBA equivalent) for fresh graduates and young leaders with less than 11 months of full-time experience.

Rank #1 The Governance Challenge (TGC) 2024

Another feather in Masters' Union's cap came with its students (Team Sambhav- Ayushi Gupta, Karan Singh, and Nitya Sharma) winning 1st Position at The Governance Challenge (TGC) 2024 by Samagra, securing a cash prize of Rs. 5,00,000 and a Pre-Placement Interview (PPI). Organised by Samagra, the 3rd edition of TGC was anchored by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and witnessed the participation of 10,000+ students from 35 premier business schools.

The finalists travelled to Uttar Pradesh for a field visit, gaining a hands-on, grassroots perspective on governance. They presented their innovative ideas on leveraging AI to improve governance and service delivery to an esteemed jury, including Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Rank #1 Flipkart Wired 8.0

Team Quick Fix from Masters' Union (Daksh Rastogi, Nimisha Rastogi, and Yashana Lalwani) secured first position in the Business Track of Flipkart Wired 8.0, and won a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000, along with a Pre-Placement Interview (PPI). The national case competition witnessed unprecedented participation, featuring 84,000 teams across all tracks - Product, Supply Chain, Business, and HR. Competing against teams from IIMs, ISB, and MDI, Masters' Union students impressed the jury with their comprehensive quick commerce entry strategy.

Rank #2 Reliance TUPX

Masters' Union student Yashwanth Nandi, competing as 'Alchemists,' secured 2nd position at Reliance TUPX, winning a cash prize of Rs. 3,00,000 along with a Pre-Placement Interview (PPI). This national case competition saw over 22,000 participants and 11,700 teams competing across the country.

The Grand Finale was judged by prominent industry leaders, including Nitin Seth (CEO, New Mobility, Reliance Industries) and Tanya Chaitanya (CEO, Her Circle), among others.

Apart from these marquee competitions, Masters' Union students excelled in numerous other top business schools (ISB, IIMs, and NMIMS) and corporate case competitions. They secured 1st position in ISB's QComm Strategy Case Competition, the HUSKify Strategy Case Competition, and SBM NMIMS's Paragana Business Conclave. They also achieved 1st position in the Global Social Responsibility Challenge by IIM Bangalore. Additionally, they ranked 1st in corporate competitions such as Thoucentric's Supply Chain Strategy Challenge and Fabguard's PRD Case Competition, along with many other wins across prestigious platforms, showcasing their skills in competitive environments.

Mahak Garg, PGP-TBM Director, Masters' Union, shared, "It is truly inspiring to see our students represent the Masters' Union brand on national and international stages with such exceptional performances. Their success reaffirms the strength of our pedagogy and the vibrant ecosystem we've built. We look forward to seeing our students continue to excel and push boundaries, setting new benchmarks for future cohorts."

