Maveric Systems Welcomes Shaji Farooq to its Board of Directors

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20: Maveric Systems, a leading global provider of technology services and solutions for Banking and Financial Services, announces the appointment of Shaji Farooq to its Board of Directors. The company is actively focusing on accelerating its next growth phase by strengthening expertise in the banking domain, building and scaling newer service lines, and augmenting technology competencies. With Shaji on board, the company aims to sharpen its focus on expanding in the US region, strengthening offerings, and driving relevant investments.

Shaji, a distinguished academic, holds an MBA in Finance from the Stern School of Business at NYU, a Ph.D. in Engineering from RPI, and a B.Tech from IIT, Bombay. In his career spanning 35 years, he has delivered transformational services globally at the intersection of Cloud, Analytics, Mobility, and High-Performance Technologies.

Most recently, Shaji served as the SVP & Head of BFSI at Atos. Before Atos, he held the prestigious position of President & CEO of the BFSI Business Unit at Wipro, overseeing annual revenues of $2.7B. Under his leadership, the BFSI unit emerged as the fastest-growing segment, consistently delivering industry-leading growth.

Earlier, Shaji held several senior-level positions at Infosys, where he was SVP and Global Head of Consulting & Systems Integration across Financial Services and Head of Banking & Capital Markets for the Americas. He has also held senior positions at Diamond Technology Partners and IBM.

Shaji Farooq commented, "Today, the demand for niche techno-domain services is stronger than ever. As banks continue to focus and invest a larger share of their technology spending on transformation initiatives, transformation partners like Maveric Systems become indispensable. Maveric Systems, with its deep domain and technology expertise, is well-positioned to drive transformation initiatives in BFSI. This is the perfect opportunity to leverage my vast experience to support their strategic initiatives for accelerating growth."

"We are honoured to welcome Shaji to Maveric Systems' Board of Directors," said Ranga Reddy, CEO at Maveric Systems. "Shaji, with his deep understanding of Technology and BFSI vertical expertise, will provide strategic direction to Maveric's North American growth plans and sharpen our go-to-market offerings. Further, his experience in rapid business scaling will be of tremendous value."

About Maveric Systems:

Established in 2000, Maveric Systems is a niche, domain-led BankTech solution specialist, transforming digital ecosystems across retail banking, cards & payments, lending, and wealth management domains. Maveric Systems helps global banks, regional leaders, and FinTechs solve complex futuristic challenges across Customer Experience, Assurance, Process Excellence, Regulatory Compliance, and New-Age AMS by leveraging domain-specific technologies such as Cloud, AI, Automation, Digitalization, Data Analytics, Security and Business Architecture to drive innovation and efficiency in their solutions.

Maveric Systems accelerates digital transformation through its inherent banking domain expertise, a customer-intimacy-led delivery model, and differentiated talent. Maveric's global presence spans fifteen countries with regional delivery capabilities in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Dubai, Amsterdam, New Jersey, Dallas, London, Warsaw, Riyadh, and Singapore.

Media contact:

Kopal Gupta,

kopal.gupta@one-source.co.in,

+91 85880 04357

Amarjot Lamba,

amarjot.lamba@one-source.co.in,

+91 75083 52279

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442671/Maveric_Systems_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)