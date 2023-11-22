Max Group Organises Leadership Workshop with Renowned Author Robin Sharma

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 22: The Max Group with interests across Life Insurance, Real Estate, and Senior Care businesses, is organising an exclusive workshop on High-Performance Leadership in Volatile Times by the globally acclaimed author Robin Sharma.

This transformative workshop is designed to augment the leadership skills of employees, partners, and key stakeholders, providing insights on how to navigate the VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) world.

The world of business has undergone rapid transformation in the past decade, replacing the sense of stability and familiarity with a type of environment that can be described with VUCA. The leadership coach will share insights on ways to transform traditional, outdated approaches to achieve success. The best-selling author of The Monk Who Sold his Ferrari, who left his job at the age of 25, and moved to writing, has over the years, helped dozens of corporations, such as IBM, Starbucks, Nike, FedEx, to develop leaders at all levels.

The event, hosted by Analjit Singh, Founder and Chairman, Max Group, Tara Singh Vachani, Executive Chairperson, Antara Senior Care, and Sahil Vachani, MD and CEO, Max Estates, will be attended by prominent leaders of the group as well as other industry veterans.

Analjit Singh, Founder and Chairman, Max Group, said, "I am delighted to invite Robin to conduct this workshop, where he will talk about the challenges faced by new-age leaders and guide them with valuable insights on how to navigate these changes. The workshop also underscores Max Group's dedication to cultivate leaders within our organisations, providing an opportunity for them to explore the core principles of high-performance leadership."

Adding to Singh's words, Tara Singh Vachani, Executive Chairperson, Antara Senior Care shared, "At the Max Group, we believe in nurturing leadership that can thrive amidst all kinds of challenges. This workshop will help emerging leaders of the group to cultivate resilience and adaptability for success in this dynamic business environment."

Sahil Vachani, MD and CEO, Max Estates Limited, echoed the sentiment, stating, "This workshop is a unique platform for professionals seeking insights into leadership strategies. As an enterprise, that is committed to holistic wellbeing, we're delighted to provide this opportunity to our key stakeholders as we aspire towards leadership excellence."

Founded in 1982, Max Group has been in the business of care for 40+ years. Be it pharma, telecom, insurance, healthcare, senior care, real estate, packaging films - Sevabhav has always guided our actions. Today, Max Group has a total customer base of 5 million, ~ 400 offices spread across India, and an employee strength of ~ 20,000.

