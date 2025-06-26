MaxIQ Improves Forecast Accuracy and Revenue Execution Across Global Teams for Snowflake

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: MaxIQ, the revenue intelligence platform built for the complete customer journey, today announced that Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, has selected MaxIQ as its enterprise revenue forecasting solution. Unlike traditional forecasting platforms that stop at deal closure, MaxIQ uniquely enables Snowflake to forecast across the entire revenue lifecycle--from initial pipeline through onboarding, adoption, renewal, and expansion.

"We're seeing immediate impact on the ground," said Andrew Straus, SVP Global GTM Strategy and Operations at Snowflake. "MaxIQ is helping our sales managers and account reps run tighter forecast calls, identify risk earlier, and spend less time chasing down updates. It's already making our sales execution more consistent -- and helps our forecast be more reliable."

MaxIQ replaces siloed tools with a unified workspace that enables frontline reps, managers, RevOps, Sales Engineers, SEM's and revenue leaders to collaborate around a shared view of opportunity health, post-sales progress, consumption, and expansion signals. Snowflake teams will use MaxIQ to run their weekly forecast calls, conduct deal reviews, and proactively manage customer adoption and growth.

The MaxIQ platform is also built on Snowflake's unified platform, allowing MaxaIQ to deliver real-time performance, scalable data processing, and deep integration into the company's own Snowflake-based GTM data stack.

Across the market, an estimated 80% of SaaS revenue is generated after the initial sale. The integration uniquely positions MaxIQ as the sole solution in the market that can forecast beyond the initial "land" phase, leveraging near real-time product usage data to accurately predict renewal and expansion revenue, something traditional platforms are unable to provide.

"We're proud to partner with Snowflake -- a company that's setting the standard for how modern B2B teams operate in the era of data and AI," said Matt Hickey, CEO at MaxIQ. "Their decision reflects a growing shift in enterprise GTM: moving from pipeline-centric views to customer value-centric execution."

Why Snowflake Chose MaxIQ

* Granular forecasting across the full customer lifecycle -- from acquisition to expansion

* Deal inspection and opportunity health scoring, embedded directly in rep workflows

* Forecast roll-ups and call planning for global GTM leaders

* Expansion and renewal visibility based on adoption and usage signals

* Scalable performance leveraging Snowflake's Data Cloud infrastructure

About MaxIQ

MaxIQ is the first AI-powered Revenue Platform built for the consumption era. MaxIQ unifies Sales, Customer Success, and RevOps around a single view of customer value- from deal qualification and forecasting to onboarding, adoption, expansion, and renewal.

