Mayfair Housing Makes History with India's Largest Single-Day Home Handover

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Mayfair Housing, Mumbai's leading real estate developer, has achieved a significant milestone with a large-scale handover of 500 homes at its Virar Gardens township in a single day. This landmark event took place on 20 April, 2025, symbolising Mayfair Housing's timely project delivery vision and seamless coordination across departments to ensure an experience that is hassle-free and different for homebuyers.

With the handover of these 500 homes, there are now over 2,000 families residing at Mayfair VirarGardens across 4 successful phases and another 3,000 more families yet to come over 2 more phases.

Mayfair Housing ensured that programme was meticulously planned to cover every aspect of the handover, ensuring that all teams -- from construction and quality control to sales and customer relations -- work in perfect formation. The level of operational efficiency achieved is a testament to the brand's expertise in executing large-scale housing handovers.

Commenting on the achievement, Aditya Nayan Shah, Director, Mayfair Housing, said, "The successful single day delivery of 500 homes goes beyond being a mere milestone. It is a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and customer satisfaction. At Mayfair Housing, we believe in providing not just homes, but a complete community living experience. Our achievement is a result of seamless teamwork and every members dedication to upholding the highest standards in construction and customer service."

Mayfair Housing's Virar Gardens is located in Virar West and part of a well-planned township strategically positioned near reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, shopping malls, and key upcoming transport infrastructure. With this large-scale handover, homeowners will now have access to a secure and well-integrated community that offers modern amenities and fosters a cohesive neighbourhood environment.

With a host of big-ticket infrastructure projects such as the Multi-Modal Corridor, Vadhavan Port, and the proposed third airport at Palghar on the horizon, Virar is moving strongly towards emerging as a real estate destination with high potential. As these developments add significant improvement to connectivity and boost economic activity, it will only further enhance the value of investments in the Virar region. By successfully executing this large-scale handover, Mayfair Housing continues to establish new industry benchmarks, reaffirming its recognition as a developer committed to delivering high-quality homes and fostering an eco-system thriving communities.

About- Founded in 1964, Mayfair Housing has been your true partner in quality living, shaping Mumbai's skyline with a commitment to quality and transparency. With 1Cr square feet delivered to over 10,000 happy families, we made sure that all our projects are ready ahead of prescribed RERA timelines, a testament to our reliability. Our journey through the 60+ completed projects focuses on long-term commitment with our clients, and our practices based on integrity ensure that your investment thrives as a lasting tribute to our dedication.

