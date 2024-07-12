MBD Group Celebrates 79th Founder's Day with a Legacy of Excellence and Social Responsibility

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 12: MBD Group, an embodiment of excellence, reliability, and expertise across various sectors including Education, EdTech, Skill Development, Capacity Building, Exports, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Malls, Realty, Design & Construction, Residences, and Commercial spaces operating in India and abroad, commemorated its 79th Founder's Day reaffirming its commitment to social responsibility under the theme "Legacy Lives On". This momentous occasion honored the outstanding legacy of their visionary founder, Ashok Kumar Malhotra. This occasion was a sincere homage to his outstanding accomplishments, unwavering dedication, and revolutionary concepts for empowering people. Employees from diverse verticals were honored for their invaluable contributions, and their unwavering dedication was acknowledged as the backbone of MBD's success.

This year's celebration saw the Group organize a series of CSR initiatives across its locations in Delhi, Noida, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar, reflecting the spirit of giving back that has been a cornerstone of the MBD Group's philosophy since its inception.

MBD Group's 79th Founder's Day celebrations embraced various social responsibility initiatives. They championed environmental sustainability with tree plantations at the Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, Radisson Blu Hotel MBD Ludhiana & MBD Neopolis malls in Jalandhar & Ludhiana & printing factories. In Noida, they partnered with 'Jijeevisha The Humanity' to distribute educational essentials to children from Seemapuri and further strengthen the established MBD Library. Ludhiana saw continued support for 'Nishkam Sewa Trust' with ration distribution and a Hi-Tea for residents while upholding inclusivity by hosting children with special needs from the 'Do Good Foundation' for a day of hospitality, games, and fun. Additionally, with the support of AASOKA, we are bringing cutting-edge educational tools and resources to schools across India.

Expressing joy on celebrating the 79th Founder's Day, Satish Bala Malhotra -Chairperson, MBD Group - said, "At MBD Group, we honor our Founder's legacy by ensuring education is accessible to all. Education is the cornerstone of empowerment and progress. Through our CSR initiatives, we strive to spread joy and compassion, making a meaningful impact in communities worldwide"

Monica Malhotra Kandhari - Managing Director of MBD Group - said, " We are thrilled to celebrate the 79th Founder's Day of MBD Group, a milestone that underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation. This occasion allows us to reflect on our achievements, including the continued success of AASOKA and the exceptional performance across our diverse portfolio. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to advancing education, nurturing talent, and making a positive impact in every community we touch"

To commemorate the occasion, MBD Group will be launching an audio-visual presentation highlighting the life and values of Malhotra, the company's founder. These values continue to serve as the bedrock of the MBD Group's commitment to its stakeholders and the community.

The Group spearheads its CSR initiatives through 'MBD - MY BEST DEEDS,' driven by the core principle of making resources accessible to those who require them. Furthermore, MBD Group extends its philanthropic efforts through the Ashok Kumar Malhotra Charitable Trust. The Trust actively supports projects aimed at empowering girls through education, establishing MBD libraries in various schools, donating books and stationery, and many more.

Sonica Malhotra Kandhari - Joint Managing Director, MBD Group - said, " We celebrate our 79th Founder's Day with great pride, reflecting on the enduring legacy of innovation and values instilled by our Founder father Ashok Kumar Malhotra. At MBD Group, we nurture a corporate culture that embraces these principles, driving us to innovate and excel in all endeavors. As we look forward, we are committed to carrying forward their ethos of entrepreneurship, ensuring continued growth and positive impact in the communities we serve"

On the 79th Founder's Day, MBD Group commemorated Ashok Kumar Malhotra's enduring legacy and pioneering spirit, which have become a source of inspiration for generations to come.

About MBD Group

Our Founder, Ashok Kumar Malhotra, started with one bookshop in 1956 from Jalandhar, Punjab, and today under his leadership we are a conglomerate of Education, EdTech, Skill Development, Capacity Building, Exports, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Malls, Realty, Design & Construction, Residences and Commercial spaces operating in India and abroad.

Website: https://mbdgroup.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)