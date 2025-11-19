MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Expands NCR Presence with Strategic Faridabad Launch

PNN

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 19: In a decisive move to strengthen its service footprint in the Delhi-NCR region, MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd.--one of India's oldest and most trusted TPAs--has inaugurated its new branch in Faridabad. The expansion comes as the organisation completes its 25th year of operations, during which it has built a nationwide service ecosystem supporting over 26 crore policyholders.

For MDIndia, this new office is not just an address on the map. It is the third anchor point in NCR, completing a strategic triangle of service delivery that pushes support closer to the people who depend on it.

At the centre of this network stands MDIndia Tower, Jhandewalan, the organisation's operational stronghold and North Region Headquarters. Every primary function--operations, technology, customer servicing, provider relations--converges here, making it the nerve centre for the region.

Complementing it is the Gurgaon Branch, the second NCR office, which has already proven essential in enhancing customer centricity and coordination with corporates, brokers, agents and network hospitals.

The newly launched Faridabad Branch becomes the third pillar--an expansion that reflects MDIndia's long-standing philosophy of creating employment, maximising accessibility and staying one mile closer to the customer. The company calls it "service proximity": being present not just digitally but also physically in the communities it supports.

Over the past several years, MDIndia has been making significant investments in infrastructure, technology, office expansion and service touchpoints. This includes scaling manpower, strengthening hospital relations, upgrading platforms and widening its reach across stakeholder groups--insurers, brokers, agents, corporates and retail customers.

The Faridabad launch is another step in this multi-layered growth strategy, reinforcing the company's position as one of India's most deeply networked TPAs.

For many Indian families, the term "TPA" remains misunderstood. Yet during emergencies, it is the TPA that navigates the critical middle space--coordinating cashless approvals, resolving documentation issues, working with hospitals and insurers, and ensuring that treatment does not stall when time matters most.

In this ecosystem, MDIndia's staff become the unseen hands and unseen voices who keep the system moving.

With the Faridabad branch now operational, policyholders from the region will no longer depend solely on helplines or digital interactions. They will have a physical, dependable support hub--with medical officers, claims specialists and relationship managers available to guide them, explain procedures and assist families when they need it most.

"This office represents our commitment, not just our growth," said Mr Sameer Bhonsale, Managing Director, MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd. "Faridabad is home to a large and dynamic workforce. They deserve quick, dignified and dependable access to health insurance services. With this launch, our team becomes a frontline unit for the region--working closely with hospitals, insurers and employers so that families get support without stress."

With a strong NCR presence--Jhandewalan, Gurgaon and now Faridabad--MDIndia is positioning itself for continued expansion across the North, backed by sustained investment and a clear vision of strengthening India's healthcare servicing infrastructure.

