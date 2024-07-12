MediSim VR Launches Chennai's first Virtual Reality-Based Center of Excellence for Medical Training at SRIHER

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12: MediSim VR, a leader in healthcare simulation training technology, is excited to announce the establishment of Chennai's first Center of Excellence (CoE) VR lab at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER). This state-of-the-art facility offers access to immersive and interactive VR- training for medical students across the nation.

Since its inception, MediSim VR has benefited over 4,000 students, providing unparalleled access to immersive, hands-on medical training. The innovative VR technology employed in the lab offers realistic medical scenario simulations in a safe and controlled environment to prepare upcoming medical professionals with procedural competency, skills, and the confidence needed to care for their patients.

MediSim VR uses Virtual Reality to bridge the gap between theoretical understanding and practical application to ensure that students are well-prepared for real-world medical situations. This Center of Excellence at SRIHER redefines medical education by incorporating VR-based learning, empowering students from across the state and all over the country to perfect their skills and improve patient outcomes.

Dr. K. Balaji Singh, Dean at SRIHER, stated, "We're passionate about giving our students the best medical education possible. Our partnership with MediSim VR blends advanced technology and traditional teaching methods to bridge the gap between classroom theory and clinical practice. This holistic approach to medical education is our commitment to producing physicians who will make a meaningful difference in healthcare."

Dr. Adith Chinnaswami, Co-founder of MediSim VR, emphasized the importance of the new VR-based Center of Excellence for medical students. "We aim to redefine medical education and empower the next generation of healthcare professionals. The facility unlocks exciting learning opportunities not only for students from within SRIHER but also from all over the country. By incorporating VR-based learning aids into the curriculum, we are setting a new standard for medical training and education that will positively improve patient outcomes."

About Medisim VR :

MediSim VR is a leading healthcare simulation company that offers patented technology designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare training worldwide. MediSim VR's AI-powered competency assessment tools and immersive virtual training environments improve the performance of nursing students, medical students, and healthcare professionals by offering unparalleled immersive experiences that redefine medical education.

