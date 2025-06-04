Merger of CHEP India Private Limited into LEAP India Private Limited: New Era of Growth and Sustainability

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 4: LEAP India Private Limited (LEAP) is pleased to inform you that CHEP India Private Limited (CIPL/ "Transferor Company") has been merged with its holding company LEAP ("Transferee Company") under the provisions of Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to an order dated May 22, 2025 by Regional Director (Ministry of Corporate Affairs).

With the acquisition of CIPL officially completed on January 8, 2025, this merger now marks the final step in creating a unified enterprise and aims to create significant value creation for all its customers and supply chain partners.

The merger aims to strengthen LEAP's position in the supply chain solutions industry. The LEAP Group, including TARON Material Handling Equipments Private Limited as a subsidiary, now operates 30 warehouses, manages over 13.5 million assets, serves 6,000+ customer touchpoints, and is powered by a team of more than 3,000 full-time employees.

Aimed at providing an exceptional Customer Experience

The merger is aimed at leveraging the combined strengths of both organizations to serve customers better through customized supply chain solutions, a wider, more responsive service network, faster turnaround times and an expanded portfolio of offerings in line with LEAP's commitment to operational excellence.

Sunu Mathew, Managing Director and Founder of LEAP said, "Completing this merger is a significant milestone for LEAP India as it consolidates our efforts to create a more efficient and sustainable supply chain ecosystem by integrating talent, technology, and infrastructure, we are not only enhancing operational capacity but also reinforcing our commitment to exceptional customer service. Our clients can expect a more agile, responsive, and value-driven partnership."

About LEAP

Founded in 2013, LEAP India stands for Leading Enterprise in Asset Pooling, has emerged as a leader in the asset pooling market, delivering sustainable and efficient supply chain solutions across India. Being associated with 1000+ customers, LEAP India supports multiple Industries; from FMCG to e-commerce. LEAP India is known for resource optimization and cost-effective solutions and has been a long-term partner for advancing sustainability and efficiency in the country's supply chain landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)