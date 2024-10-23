Merino Group Unveils New 'Be Different' Brand Campaign, Showcasing Thoughtful Design Choices

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: Merino Industries Ltd., a market leader in surface solutions, is taking bold strides with the launch of its new 'Be Different' brand campaign. As an innovation-driven company, Merino has always been committed to providing products that cater to the unique needs of its consumers.

The campaign, brought to life through an energetic TVC, targets individuals with a sole taste and a penchant for standing out with their preferences. The film takes an upbeat and refreshing tone, illustrating how the new Sampada Collection empowers consumers--especially women--to break away from the ordinary and make confident statement through choices for their interior spaces.

The Sampada Collection serves as a core expression of Merino's 'Be Different' philosophy. It represents the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, offering designs deeply rooted in Indian heritage while appealing to contemporary tastes. For example, the Regal range draws inspiration from the majestic designs of royal maharaja palaces, while the Chikankari and Ikkat ranges bring traditional Indian art forms like embroidery and weaving into a modern context.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Manoj Lohia, Director of Merino Industries Ltd. stated, "Our 'Be Different' approach is about pushing the boundaries of design and aesthetics, embodying the philosophy of the Merino Group, which has always led the way in creating new innovations for our customers. As an industry leader in product solutions, we are proud to launch the Sampada Collection, which beautifully exemplifies this philosophy. These products are not only unique but also deeply resonate with India's rich cultural heritage. We're excited to see how homeowners use these laminates to transform their spaces into something truly special."

Sampada offers homeowners the opportunity to craft living spaces where history meets modernity, allowing them to embrace the best of both worlds while making a statement of individuality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)