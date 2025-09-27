Migsun and MORES Forge Landmark Alliance for Nehru Place 1, 2 & 3

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27: Migsun Group, one of India's leading and most trusted real estate developers, is proud to announce the appointment of MORES as the exclusive marketing partner for its flagship Nehru Place 1, 2 & 3 projects on the prestigious Yamuna Expressway.

This partnership brings together Migsun's legacy of innovative, high-quality real estate development with MORES, India's premier tech-driven real estate services company renowned for its expertise and customer-first approach. MORES will exclusively lead sales and client engagement for the 37.5-acre (1,633,500 sq. ft.) landmark development, which features luxury business suits like Jet Suits, Fly Suits and Express Suits, retail hubs, and next-generation business spaces.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter with MORES as our exclusive marketing partner for Nehru Place 1, 2 & 3," said Yash Miglani, CEO of Migsun Group. "At Migsun, we are committed to delivering world-class developments that set new benchmarks in quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The partnership with MORES reflects our belief in the power of strategic collaboration to maximize value for our customers and investors, and we are confident that their expertise and tech-driven approach will help bring our vision for Nehru Place to even greater heights."

Mohit Mittal, CEO of MORES, expressed, "Becoming the exclusive marketing partner for the expansive 37.5-acre Nehru Place projects is both an honor and an exciting challenge for MORES. We recognize the potential this integrated development holds to transform Greater Noida's urban and business landscape. Our team will leverage advanced data-driven marketing, immersive digital tools, and industry-best advisory services to ensure every investor and end-user experiences the highest standards of transparency, convenience, and value creation. We look forward to collaborating with Migsun to set new benchmarks in customer engagement and real estate marketing excellence."

Nehru Place 1, 2 & 3 offer excellent connectivity, modern infrastructure, and future-ready workspaces. Over the past five years, property values along the Yamuna Expressway have increased nearly sixfold, reflecting the region's growing appeal. With the Noida International Airport expected to commence operations soon, these projects are positioned to attract significant investor and business interest. Their strategic location along the expressway ensures convenient access to Noida, Greater Noida, and Agra. Strengthened connectivity, expanding employment opportunities, and rising commercial activity are expected to further enhance demand and drive sustained value growth in the years ahead.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)