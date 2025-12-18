Miles Education Launches CAIRA to Prepare Accountants for the AI Era, Backed by Global Accounting Innovators

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18: Miles Education recently launched CAIRA (Certified AI-Ready Accountant), India's first AI credential built specifically for accounting and finance professionals. Designed in close collaboration with global accounting innovators, CAIRA sets a new benchmark for what it means to be future-ready in an AI-driven profession.

As accounting rapidly evolves from compliance-focused execution to strategic value creation, CAIRA addresses a growing industry gap. While technology adoption accelerates across audit, tax, controllership, advisory, and FP & A, clarity around the skills accountants need to lead in this new environment has remained fragmented. CAIRA brings that clarity.

"AI is not replacing accountants. Accountants who know how to use AI are replacing those who don't," said Varun Jain, CEO of Miles Education. "CAIRA is beyond AI tools. With CAIRA we are shaping judgement, and leadership for the Future CPA. The goal is simple. Automate the routine and enable accountants to become strategic pilots of the business."

From Number Crunchers to Strategic Leaders

CAiRA is structured to help professionals move beyond manual processes and spreadsheet-driven workflows into higher-impact decision-making roles. The curriculum combines foundational AI understanding with hands-on application across accounting functions, while also addressing governance, ethics, and leadership in an AI-enabled world.

CAIRA Level 1 offers over 30 hours of NASBA-approved CPE, delivered through expert-led masterclasses, practical demonstrations, and live discussions. The program is designed for CPAs, CMAs, and finance professionals working across public accounting, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and multinational finance teams.

Industry-Led, Ecosystem-Driven

The launch of CAIRA was anchored by three major industry conclaves hosted by Miles Education in Bengaluru and shaped by real conversations with the people building the future of the profession. These forums brought together senior leaders from Deloitte, KPMG, EY, BDO Rise, Cognizant, and other leading firms, along with national academic leaders. The conversations were practical and grounded, led by people actively redefining how accounting and finance teams are built, trained, and led in an AI-first world.

* M-FIN 2025 (November 22), the Miles Finance GCC Conclave, focused on AI for CFO Teams and how AI is changing forecasting and decision-making.

* Miles Conclave 2025 (December 5) brought together academic leaders to discuss AI-integrated business education.

* M-PACT 2025 (December 6), the Miles Public Accounting GCC Conclave, focused on The Future CPA and how public accounting is evolving with AI.

The CAIRA curriculum reflects these discussions, with learning tracks that include AI Foundations for Accountants, Applied AI Across Accounting Functions, and AI Leadership and Strategy, along with a strong emphasis on professional judgement and ethical responsibility.

Global Recognition and Career Mobility

Candidates who complete CAIRA receive a digital Certified AI-Ready Accountant badge, shareable on LinkedIn and professional platforms, signaling readiness for Big 4 firms, top public accounting firms, and multinational employers.

Integrated into the Miles One App, CAIRA is accessible anytime, anywhere for Miles CPA and CMA candidates. The credential also complements the Miles US Pathway, supporting career mobility into high-impact roles across U.S. firms and India-based GCCs.

About Miles Education

Miles Education is a global accounting and finance education company built around one clear belief: the future of the profession depends on how well talent is prepared for real industry demands. Miles works backwards from workforce shortages, regulatory requirements, and firm-level capability gaps to design pathways that produce job-ready, globally competitive accountants.

Today, Miles is best known for building large-scale CPA and CMA pathways, enabling talent mobility across the U.S., India, and Global Capability Centers. Through its integrated ecosystem, including CPA, CMA, CAIRA, Miles Masterclass, and the U.S. Pathway, Miles equips candidates with not just credentials, but the skills, judgement, and confidence required to succeed in modern accounting roles.

With partnerships across public accounting firms, GCCs, universities, and industry leaders, Miles continues to shape how the next generation of accountants is trained, certified, and deployed. As the profession evolves in the age of AI, Miles remains focused on one outcome above all else: creating accountants who are ready to lead what comes next.

Website: www.mileseducation.com/caira

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)