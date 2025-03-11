Mindspace REIT EcoRun: Accelerating Towards a Greener Future at the Mumbai Leg

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Mumbai sprinted toward a greener future with the Mindspace REIT EcoRun, an electrifying blend of marathon energy and sustainability, powered by Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Mirchi. Over 3,500 runners raced towards their finish lines, starting and ending at Mindspace Business Park, Airoli East.

The event championed environmental responsibility by specific initiatives like organic t-shirts, cutting waste, offering plantable bibs, using bio-degradable cutlery and proving that a run can create real impact. More than just a marathon, it was a movement, uniting Mumbai to lead the charge for a planet-first future. The 21K run was flagged off by Ramesh Nair, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Rajan MG, Head - Asset & Facilities Management, Mindspace Business Parks, and the 10K by Shivaji Nagare, Executive Vice President - Projects, Mindspace Business Parks and Ravichandra Vutukuru, Senior Vice President - Purchase & Contracts, Mindspace Business Parks, with both dignitaries emphasizing the importance of weaving sustainability into daily life. Talented actress, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kavindra Mishra - Customer Care Associate, CEO & Managing Director, Shoppers Stop and Ramesh Nair, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT flagged off the 5K run, inspiring participants to take small but impactful steps toward a greener tomorrow. RJ Prerna from Radio Mirchi kept spirits high and the crowd engaged throughout.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said, "The Mindspace REIT EcoRun wasn't just about crossing the finish line, it was about taking a step toward a healthier planet. Every runner made an impact, proving that when we run together, we create change together. It was inspiring to see Mumbai come together for both health and the environment."

The event welcomed runners of all levels, featuring a 21km and 10km race for participants aged 18 and above, and a 5km run for those 8 and older. Corporate teams, fitness enthusiasts, amateur runners, trained athletes, and even senior citizens joined in, proving that determination knows no age.

Among the inspiring participants was Ajay Kumar, a partially blind Paralympic runner who consistently completes 21km in under two hours. Beyond his athletic feats, he works with an NGO that helps place disabled individuals in corporate jobs, malls, and other sectors in Mumbai, making a tangible impact. Another remarkable runner was Priya, a certified K11 fitness trainer since 2017. As a freelance consultant and coach, she empowers women through weight training, yoga, and personalized diet plans, while actively supporting NGOs focused on cancer awareness, blindness, and wheelchair accessibility.

The Mindspace REIT EcoRun powered by Mindspace Business Parks REIT was a masterclass in eco-innovation. Runners wore organic cotton tees and plantable bibs. 15 refill stations supplied 10,000 liters of water, eliminating single-use plastics and reducing waste by 90%. Waste management was expertly handled by Skrap Waste Management Solutions, with 95% of collected waste recycled. Participants also planted saplings at designated green stations, turning their commitment into action.

With 14 sponsors and zero shortcuts, the Mindspace REIT EcoRun didn't just set a new benchmark--it redefined what a sustainable marathon can be.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)