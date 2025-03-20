Mindsprint Appoints Suresh Sundararajan as Chief Executive Officer

PRNewswire

Singapore, March 20: Mindsprint, a purpose-built digital solutions provider for global enterprises, has appointed Suresh Sundararajan as its Chief Executive Officer. A visionary leader with a strong track record in technology, sustainability, and digital strategy, Suresh will spearhead Mindsprint's growth and innovation agenda, reinforcing its commitment to AI-driven solutions and strategic partnerships.

* Suresh will lead Mindsprint's transformation through AI-powered solutions and strategic partnerships.

In his earlier role at Mindsprint as co-founder and chairman, Suresh played a key role in shaping the company's growth strategy, and he was instrumental in driving the company's transition from a captive to an independent service provider model. In his new role, he will focus on advancing AI-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and empower businesses to stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape.

"I am more convinced than ever that transformation journeys across industries will be led by AI, more so for our own business which is at a significant risk of disruption. At Mindsprint, I am advocating 'AI First' approach in everything we do and be at the forefront of an AI-led transformation that is reshaping industries. Our focus is on harnessing the power of AI to create intelligent, future-ready solutions that drive operational excellence and business growth. I am excited to lead this next phase of innovation, working alongside our talented teams, customers, and partners to deliver real impact for our clients," said Suresh Sundararajan, CEO, Mindsprint.

With over two decades at Olam, Suresh has held key leadership positions, including Chief Digital and Information Officer and Chief Risk Officer. He has successfully spearheaded large-scale digitalization initiatives and pioneered data-driven decision-making. He is also a co-founder of Nupo Ventures, the incubation arm of Olam Group through which Jiva, a platform focused on providing end to end services to small holder farmers, and Terrascope, an AI/ML-driven climate technology SaaS platform helping medium and large enterprises in their decarbonization journey. His expertise in sustainability, digital strategy, and business innovation has been widely recognized across global industry platforms.

A Vision for AI-First Excellence

Under his leadership, Mindsprint will focus on:

* Expanding AI-driven offerings - Delivering next-gen AI solutions, including predictive analytics and cognitive automation, to help businesses optimize decision-making and drive efficiency

* Strengthening Strategic Partnerships - Collaborating with technology pioneers, academic institutions, and industry leaders to co-create innovative solutions

* Building a Future-Ready Workforce - Fostering a culture of continuous learning and AI upskilling to keep Mindsprint's talent at the cutting edge of technology

* Accelerating Innovation & Growth - Driving AI-led entrepreneurship and forward-thinking solutions to position Mindsprint as a leader in digital transformation

As part of its strategic expansion, Mindsprint recently opened a new office in Australia, the addition of the Australian office enhances the company's ability to effectively serve regional clients and drive business transformation through advanced technology solutions like Data Analytics, AI, SAP Transformation, Intelligent Automation, and Supply Chain Optimization to meet the unique needs of the market.

About Mindsprint

Mindsprint reimagines business through talent, technology, and insight-driven solutions. With a proven track record spanning two decades, the company has enabled global organizations in their digital and business transformation journeys. Mindsprint offers a differentiated suite of services, including digital transformation solutions, enterprise technology, business process services, and cybersecurity solutions.

With a workforce of 3,000+ employees, Mindsprint is headquartered in Singapore and has a significant presence in India (Chennai and Bengaluru), the U.S., the UK, and Australia. Recognized as a Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Mindsprint combines talent, technology, and insights to drive meaningful change.

For more information, visit www.mindsprint.com.

