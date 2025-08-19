MINI Drives into West Bengal with OSL Prestige as Dealer Partner

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 19: OSL Prestige, the long-standing dealer partner of BMW India has also been appointed as the new dealer partner for MINI India in West Bengal. With this, MINI has made a strong entry in the eastern region.

OSL Prestige showroom has been transformed to Retail.NEXT with immersive showcase of BMW and MINI under one roof. It is a future-forward retail space that not only showcases vehicles but also embodies the brand's commitment to luxury, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "We are delighted to appoint OSL Prestige as our new MINI dealer partner in West Bengal and to inaugurate their state-of-the-art facility that brings BMW and MINI together under one roof. This milestone further strengthens our retail footprint in the region and sets new benchmarks for customer experience. At BMW Group India, we are reimagining luxury automotive retail by placing the customer at the heart of a design forward, digitally innovative, and emotionally engaging brand experience."

Mr. Charchit Mishra, Dealer Principal, OSL Prestige said, "Our enduring partnership with BMW Group India has always been anchored in a shared commitment to excellence. We are proud to now represent the iconic MINI brand in West Bengal, bringing its unique charm and driving passion to our customers. The inauguration of our new Retail.NEXT showroom in the heart of Kolkata marks a bold step forward in redefining the luxury automotive experience. Designed around the evolving needs of today's discerning buyers this new facility is set to deliver not just exceptional automobiles, but unforgettable moments for our valued customers across the region."

The ultra-modern showroom is spread over 4,526 sq.ft. and elegantly displays 5 cars. The showroom is located at the Silver Arcade, 5 JBS Halden Avenue, EM Bypass, Kolkata, West Bengal, India - 700 015. A dedicated vehicle handover lounge is thoughtfully designed to ensure each customer's car delivery is a truly memorable experience. The Customer Consultation Stages are located strategically throughout the showroom. The service consultation takes place where the client wants it and what fits the situation. The unique living room atmosphere and the cozy positioning of the seating close to cars creates a relaxed environment for consultation. BMW Geniuses are equipped with innovative digital sales tools to provide comprehensive information on product features and services.

The Sales Consultancy Lounges offer dedicated areas for situations that require a higher degree of privacy for discussion on different aspects such as financing, leasing etc.

The Multifunctional Handover Bay is dedicated to all handover processes for new cars, pre-owned cars, and is also an ideal starting point for test drives. Its relaxed lounge atmosphere is designed to make new car deliveries a memorable experience.

Latest range of BMW and MINI merchandise and accessories are on display at the lifestyle and accessories zone. The Retail.NEXT dealership facility delivers extremely high-quality standards in all processes of Sales, Service and Business Systems to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre and post sales ownership experience. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) users can also charge their electric vehicles (EVs) at the dealership.

The back-office setup provides the dealership staff a dedicated space for effectively carrying out the administrative work and phone calls.

Additionally, the Retail.NEXT showroom is a perfect orchestration of various measures such as lighting, sound, temperature, product staging, and decor. Different lighting experiences and decor elements create a cozy homely atmosphere across all touchpoints such as furniture, cars, etc.

