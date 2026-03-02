Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment today; here's how to check status, GMP

Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of Omnitech Engineering, a manufacturing and engineering solutions company, is expected to be finalised today, March 2, 2026. However, the IPO received a muted response from investors with an overall subscription of only 1.14 times.

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Omnitech Engineering IPO received bids for 21.63 million shares against 18.90 million shares on offer. The portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 2.86 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 73 per cent. The retail investors' quota was booked only 33 per cent.

Now that the subscription period has closed, investors are awaiting their allotment status, which is likely to be released later today. After the allotment is finalised, applicants will be able to view their status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar’s portal, MUFG Intime India.

Steps to check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status on BSE:

Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity

Choose 'Omnitech Engineering' from the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page

Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment on MUFG Intime:

Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

From the dropdown menu, select 'Omnitech Engineering' under the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC

Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Omnitech were trading flat at ₹227 per share in the grey market, the upper end of the price band of ₹216 to ₹227.

Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date

Omnitech IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, February 25, and closed on Friday, February 27, 2026. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfers of shares to the respective demat accounts. Omnitech IPO is expected to list on the stock exchanges on Thursday, March 5, 2026.