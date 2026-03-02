Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment today; here's how to check status, GMP
Applicants can check their Omnitech Engineering IPO status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar's portal, MUFG Intime India
SI Reporter New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of Omnitech Engineering, a manufacturing and engineering solutions company, is expected to be finalised today, March 2, 2026. However, the IPO received a muted response from investors with an overall subscription of only 1.14 times.
According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Omnitech Engineering IPO received bids for 21.63 million shares against 18.90 million shares on offer. The portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 2.86 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 73 per cent. The retail investors' quota was booked only 33 per cent.
Now that the subscription period has closed, investors are awaiting their allotment status, which is likely to be released later today. After the allotment is finalised, applicants will be able to view their status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar’s portal, MUFG Intime India.
Steps to check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
- Choose 'Omnitech Engineering' from the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
- Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status
Steps to check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment on MUFG Intime:
- Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- From the dropdown menu, select 'Omnitech Engineering' under the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC
- Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status
Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Omnitech were trading flat at ₹227 per share in the grey market, the upper end of the price band of ₹216 to ₹227.
Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date
Omnitech IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, February 25, and closed on Friday, February 27, 2026. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfers of shares to the respective demat accounts. Omnitech IPO is expected to list on the stock exchanges on Thursday, March 5, 2026.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 8:47 AM IST