Modicare Unveils ShiftLife, Its New Wellness Range Under Modiway

New Delhi [India], August 1: In a continued effort to empower individuals in their journey towards better health and wellbeing, Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct-selling companies, has announced the launch of Modiway Shift Life under its health & nutrition category. This all-new range marks a significant step in Modiway's commitment to offering innovative, accessible solutions that support holistic, long-term wellbeing.

Curated with a deep understanding of today's fast-paced world, Shift Life offers a better way forward, through effective and science-backed products that nourish the body, support the mind, and uplift the soul. The products combine the potency of plant-based, vegan formulations, the precision of modern science, and the wisdom of Ayurveda, offering clean, effective, and easy-to-integrate solutions that address common lifestyle concerns such as fatigue, poor digestion, dull skin, low immunity, stress, and sluggish metabolism.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Samir K Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited, said, "I believe that the true wealth of a nation lies not only in its financial growth, but in the well-being, inner strength, and conscious living of its people. With a carefully curated range of 10 wellness products, ShiftLife is designed to support real, everyday health needs. More importantly, ShiftLife reflects the philosophy that drives Modiway, that health is not just about the physical, but about living with clarity, discipline, and intention."

With a carefully curated range of 10 wellness products, ShiftLife is designed to support real, everyday health needs:

ShiftLife Super Greens

A potent blend of 40 super ingredients; greens, superfoods, fruits, veggies, herbs, and probiotics to support digestion, vitality, and immunity.

ShiftLife Veg Collagen

Formulated with clinically studied vegan collagen (Vegcol®), glutathione, Vit C & E, and resveratrol to promote skin elasticity, radiance, and stronger hair & nails.

ShiftLife Pea Based Protein

An allergen-friendly protein blend with pea, brown rice, MCTs, superfoods, and probiotics designed to support strength, stamina, and gut health.

ShiftLife Probiotic Capsules

A potent blend of 50 billion CFUs from 11 clinically studied strains in a daily capsule to help reset the gut, reduce bloating, and support better nutrient absorption.

ShiftLife BP Balance

An Ayurvedic syrup formulated with Arjuna, Haridra, Haritaki, Saunf & Akshiki Phala to support heart health and healthy blood pressure.

ShiftLife Glo Boost

An Ayurvedic Syrup with Kesar, Shvetachandana, Kanyasara, Haridra, Sveta Sariva, Yashtimadhu & Haritaki to promote radiant and clear skin from within.

ShiftLife Metabolic Boost

An Ayurvedic syrup with Amla, Tvak, Kokum, Ashwagandha, Katuki, Rakta Punarnava & Haritaki to support metabolism, digestion, and natural detox.

ShiftLife Vita Liver

A liver support syrup with Bhringaraja, Rakta Punarnava, Kalmegh, Katuka, Trivrita & Guduchi to aid detox, digestion, and overall liver health.

ShiftLife Respiratory Care

A comforting, non-drowsy, non-alcoholic syrup with Tulasi, Ginger, Yashtimadhu, Pippli, Kali Mirch, Labanga, Kantkari, & Haritaki to reduce chest congestion and support lung health.

ShiftLife Himalayan Shilajit Gold with Kesar

A premium proprietary formulation with Shilajit, Suvarna Bhasma, and Kesar to enhance endurance, vigour and vitality.

Available exclusively through Modicare Consultants across the country and online at Modiway.com, ShiftLife reflects the philosophy that drives Modiway, that health is not just about the physical, but about living with clarity, discipline, and intention.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. It has been empowering Indians and changing their lives since 1996. Today, the company has over 60 Lakh Direct Sellers and offers over 470+ products, 890+ SKUs across 18 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, 18 Karat Gold Plated Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 50+ Modicare Lifestyle Centres and 11700+ Distribution Points.

As part of its continued commitment to innovation and holistic well-being, Modicare introduced Modiway - The New Way. This initiative further strengthens the company's portfolio with 95+ products and 128+ SKUs across three key categories - Health & Nutrition, Beauty, and Kitchen Solutions. The Health & Nutrition category features the ShapeShift and ShiftLife ranges, priced between INR 650 and INR 4,300. The Beauty segment offers the Forest Nectar range, priced from INR 850 to INR 2,000. The Kitchen Solutions category includes the Soul Chef range, priced from INR 600 to INR 11,000. Together, Modicare and Modiway continue to inspire entrepreneurship and promote wellness in every Indian household.

For more information, visit www.modicare.com OR www.modiway.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OfficialModicare.India

Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmodicare.india

