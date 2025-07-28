Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya Foundation Launches Three Landmark Social Initiatives to Drive Empowerment, Dignity and Cultural Revival

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: The Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya Foundation (MKB), established on May 10, 2019, by noted philanthropist and social activist Mohit Kamboj, has announced three transformative social initiatives aimed at bringing meaningful change to Indian society. Guided by the philosophy of Bharatiya, which stands for unity, dignity, and empowerment, the Foundation remains committed to eliminating social discrimination and uplifting communities that have been historically marginalized.

The newly launched initiatives focus on three key areas: empowering the transgender community, ensuring dignity for the unclaimed deceased, and restoring culturally significant temples across the country.

As part of its Transgender Upliftment initiative, the Foundation is launching postgraduate education opportunities, skill development programs, and incubation support to prepare individuals for meaningful participation in the workforce. Complemented by dignity-led awareness campaigns, the initiative is designed to promote true inclusion and economic self-reliance for the transgender community, one of the most underserved and marginalized groups in the country.

In a deeply humanitarian gesture, the Foundation's Dignified Dead Bodies initiative ensures that unclaimed or neglected deceased individuals are given respectful last rites. With this effort, the MKB Foundation strengthens its belief that every human life, regardless of status, identity, or circumstance, deserves dignity, even in death. To implement this initiative effectively, the Foundation is collaborating with municipal corporations, the police department, and trusted NGOs across cities.

With its third initiative, the Foundation is working to restore temples of spiritual and cultural significance. This effort not only aims to preserve India's rich heritage but also to promote communal harmony and reawaken pride in shared traditions.

Speaking about the social initiatives, Mr. Mohit Kamboj, Founder of Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya Foundation, said, "True nation-building begins when every citizen feels seen, respected, and empowered, regardless of background, identity, or circumstance. These initiatives move us beyond short-term aid toward lasting pathways for inclusion, dignified livelihoods, and cultural pride. By enabling the transgender community to gain skills and earn meaningful work, honouring the unclaimed deceased with respectful last rites, and restoring our ancient temples so heritage can inspire future generations, we are embedding dignity, equality, and cultural confidence at the heart of India's progress."

With a relentless focus on grassroots impact and community transformation, the Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya Foundation continues to serve as a beacon of hope, driving positive change across India.

