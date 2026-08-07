Mold-Tek Positions for USD 533 Billion US Engineering Services Opportunity as Q1 Profitability Hits Record High

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 7: As the United States engineering services sector rides a wave of infrastructure, data centre and grid modernization investment, Mold-Tek Technologies Limited ("MTTL") has posted its highest-ever quarterly profitability, reporting record consolidated revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax for the quarter ended 30th June 2026. The Hyderabad-headquartered engineering services company's performance offers an early data point on how Indian engineering service providers with US delivery capability are positioned to benefit from the sector's expansion.

A Growing Market: US Engineering Services to Cross USD 533 Billion by 2031

- US Engineering Services market estimated at USD 409.6 billion in 2026, projected to reach USD 533.3 billion by 2031 (5.4% CAGR)

- Civil Engineering is the largest application segment, holding 34.6% market share

- Construction & Infrastructure spending accounts for 27.4% of total industry activity

- Growth underpinned by IIJA-linked infrastructure investment, semiconductor fabs, battery gigafactories and AI-driven data centres

This structural growth is being driven by a combination of policy support and technology-linked capital expenditure. Continued investment under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is sustaining demand for civil and structural engineering work, while the rapid build-out of AI-driven data centres, grid modernization projects and Transmission & Distribution (T & D) infrastructure is creating parallel demand across structural, mechanical and utility engineering disciplines precisely the segments in which MTTL and its US subsidiary Beryl Project Engineering LLC operate.

Company Performance Reflects Sector Tailwinds

MTTL's Q1 FY27 results illustrate how these industry tailwinds are translating into company-level performance. Consolidated revenue rose 78.85% year-on-year to ₹ 59.54 Cr from ₹ 33.29 Cr, EBITDA grew 470.32% to ₹ 13.91 Cr with margin expanding to 23% from 7%, and PAT increased 1,215.06% to ₹ 9.00 Cr. Work-on-Hand in the Civil & Structural Division rose from USD 3.50 million to USD 4.50 million during the quarter, a leading indicator of sustained order momentum in a growing market.

The Company's Mechanical Engineering Services division is similarly aligning with sector shifts, expanding beyond its legacy BIW (Body-in-White) presence into Transmission & Distribution, Plant Engineering, Special Purpose Machinery (SPM), Utility Infrastructure and Data Centre Engineering. A recently signed three-year Master Service Agreement with a leading Plant Engineering company is expected to provide recurring revenue from FY26-27 onward, reflecting how diversification is being converted into contracted, visible revenue streams.

Structural Shift: Outsourced Engineering Gains Ground

A persistent shortage of skilled engineering professionals in the United States is accelerating adoption of outsourced engineering services (EPCM) among American infrastructure, construction and industrial clients. This shift favours global engineering service providers with integrated onshore-offshore delivery capabilities a model MTTL has built through its India-based execution teams combined with Beryl's on-ground US presence in Regulatory Engineering, Permit Engineering, Plan Review and Building Inspection Services.

Separately, growing adoption of Digital Engineering, Building Information Modeling (BIM), AI-enabled Digital Twins and engineering automation is reshaping how projects are executed, improving efficiency while increasing demand for specialized engineering skillsets an area where MTTL's stated productivity initiatives, including automation adoption and standardized engineering workflows, are directly relevant.

Management Commentary

"Our order pipeline remains robust across both Civil & Structural Engineering and Mechanical Engineering businesses. Combined with expanding higher-value engineering services, growing contribution from Beryl and our strong balance sheet, we are confident of sustaining profitable growth throughout FY26-27 and creating long-term value for our shareholders," said Mr. J. Lakshmana Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Mold-Tek Technologies Limited.

Outlook: Positioned Within a Structural Growth Market

With the US engineering services market expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR through 2031, and demand increasingly concentrated in data centres, utility infrastructure and regulation-intensive construction segments, MTTL's diversification strategy and US delivery platform position the Company to participate in a multi-year sector expansion rather than a single-project opportunity. Management indicated it is evaluating a further US acquisition in Structural Engineering & Design, signalling continued intent to scale within this growth environment.

About Mold-Tek Technologies Limited

Mold-Tek Technologies Limited is an engineering services company providing Civil & Structural Engineering and Mechanical Engineering solutions to global clients, with an expanding presence in the United States through its subsidiary Beryl Project Engineering LLC. The Company's integrated onshore-offshore delivery model spans structural detailing, BIM, connection design, regulatory and permit engineering, and plant and utility engineering services across data centre, commercial, industrial and infrastructure end-markets.

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