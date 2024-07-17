Monsoon Wellness: How American Pistachios Powers Our Body Defenses

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 17: The monsoon season brings a much-needed respite from the scorching heat, but it can also usher in a wave of infections. This is the time when our immune system needs all the help it can get. Here's where American pistachios come in - they are a powerhouse of nutrients that can help strengthen your body's defenses naturally.

Pistachios are not just a delicious snack; they are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that play a crucial role in immune function. American Pistachios provide many nutrients, which may help the immune system function, including vitamin B6, zinc, copper, iron, selenium, folate, polyphenols, carotenoids, fiber and protein. Here's a breakdown of the key nutrients found in pistachios and how they contribute to a healthy immune system:

* B-vitamins (B1, B6, and Folate): These vitamins are necessary to fight off infections.

* Zinc, Magnesium, and Selenium: These minerals may help lower the risk and severity of viral infections.

* Protein: Protein strengthens the immune system by helping to maintain healthy immune cells, which are responsible for eliminating damaged cells, bacteria, and viruses.

* Gamma-Tocopherol (Antioxidant): This antioxidant may help speed up recovery time and lower airway inflammation.

* Copper: Copper helps produce antibodies to maintain the immune system.

* Polyphenols and Carotenoids (Lutein and Zeaxanthin): These antioxidants may increase the activity of some immune cells, lower inflammation, and boost the body's antioxidant defense mechanism.

* Prebiotics (Fiber and more!): Prebiotics act as food for beneficial probiotics in the gut, which helps protect the body from infection and regulates the mucosal immune system. Research shows pistachios possess prebiotic properties and may help increase beneficial probiotic bacteria.

American pistachios are a complete protein source, containing all nine essential amino acids required for adults and children above five years of age. They are also a good source of fiber with over 10% of the daily requirement of fiber, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals containing potassium, copper, magnesium, thiamin and pyridoxine and more. With just 160 calories per serving, they make for a perfect monsoon snack that keeps you feeling full and energized.

Incorporating American pistachios into your diet is an easy and delicious way to give your immune system a natural boost. So, this monsoon season, munch on a handful of American pistachios and stay healthy!

