Monteria Village Transforms into a Glamorous Arena for Digital Visionaries

New Delhi [India], March 2: On 28th February 2026, Monteria Village transformed into a dazzling red carpet arena as it hosted the muchanticipated Monteria Creator Circle 2026 -- a oneday celebration dedicated to honoring creators who tell stories that move hearts and create lasting impact. With over 115+ registered participants from across India and beyond, the inaugural edition marked the birth of a powerful new intellectual property in the creator ecosystem. From food bloggers and travel storytellers to fashion influencers, UGC creators, and digital visionaries across multiple niches, the event brought together a diverse and dynamic creative community under one roof.

This was not just an awards evening -- it was a recognition platform designed to celebrate emotiondriven storytelling, originality, and the power of connection in the digital age. A Grand Celebration of Creative Excellence The evening unfolded with unmatched energy, glamour, and anticipation as creators walked the red carpet, networked with peers, and showcased the stories they had crafted with dedication and passion. The grandeur of the evening was elevated by the charismatic hosting of Sachiin Kumbhaar, whose commanding stage presence, energy, and seamless engagement with the audience turned the celebration into an unforgettable spectacle.

Out of the 115+ participants who invested their time, effort, and creativity, three grand winners emerged, earning top honors for their exceptional storytelling impact. In addition: 10 outstanding creators were awarded paid brand collaborations, opening doors to professional growth and meaningful partnerships. 7 newly introduced special categories were recognized with special considerations, celebrating niche excellence and unique creative contributions.

Every recognition was met with thunderous applause -- reinforcing Monteria's commitment to spotlighting not just popularity, but authenticity, innovation, and emotional depth. The Vision Behind Monteria Creator Circle Monteria Creator Circle is an initiative envisioned under the leadership of Govind Vaghani, the founder of Monteria Village. Monteria was born out of the determination and selfless commitment of Mr. Govind Vaghani.

A civil engineer by profession, he arrived in Mumbai from rural Gujarat in 1981 with dreams of building a meaningful life in the city. Through years of hard work and unwavering zeal, he f lourished into a successful property developer. Yet alongside success came a deeprooted desire to give back. Mumbai had become his home, and he wanted to create something that honored both the city and his rural roots.

With this purpose, Mr. Vaghani acquired land in Khalapur and transformed it into Monteria -- a villagethemed resort that opened its doors on January 19, 2022. Designed to celebrate tradition, sustainability, and community welfare, Monteria blends the simplicity of rural living with modern comforts. The resort supports the local community by generating employment opportunities and preserving traditional arts through meaningful engagement with local artisans. More than a retreat, Monteria is a thriving ecosystem built on sustainability, joy, and empowerment -- and Monteria Creator Circle extends that philosophy into the digital world by empowering storytellers who influence modern culture. A Movement That Has Just Begun Monteria Creator Circle 2026 marks the beginning of what promises to become one of the most anticipated annual gatherings in the creator landscape.

Following the overwhelming response and success of its inaugural edition, it has been officially announced that the event will now be conducted every year -- with the 2027 edition envisioned on an even grander scale, expanding participation, introducing new categories, and enhancing global outreach. What started as an initiative has now evolved into a growing movement -- one that recognizes creators not merely for metrics, but for meaningful narratives, emotional resonance, and community impact.

About Monteria Village

Spread across scenic landscapes in Khalapur, Monteria Village is a village themed experiential destination rooted in sustainability and cultural celebration. Built to create harmony between guests, local communities, and artisans, Monteria stands as a testament to purposedriven development. It is more than a destination. It is a legacy of community upliftment, culture preservation, and shared happiness.

Winners :

* 1st prize - Swapnil Vilas Parab Won Rs 2,51,000

* 2nd prize - Janhavi Pramod Jori Won Rs 1,01,000

* 3rd prize - Supriya Chaudhari Won Rs 51,000

* 3rd prize - Manasi Walanj Won Rs 51,000

