Movate and Krisp Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Global CX Delivery with AI-Powered Voice Solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28: Movate, a global leader in digital technology and customer experience services, today announced a strategic partnership with Krisp, a leading real-time Voice AI provider for the contact center industry. This collaboration brings together Movate's deep expertise in global CX delivery and AI-integrated operations with Krisp's pioneering AI Accent Conversion and voice enhancement technology, enabling enterprises to build more cost-effective, scalable, and high-performing voice operations across diverse global locations.

The partnership strengthens the MovateAI CX platform by incorporating Krisp's AI Accent Conversion and AI Voice Translation capabilities directly into agent workflows and training ecosystems. Movate brings years of operational excellence delivering CX services across industries and geographies, supported by its AI-powered agent enablement framework and global delivery network that help clients scale seamlessly while maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction.

With deployment on over 200 million devices, Krisp processes and optimizes more than 80 billion minutes of voice conversations every month across global enterprises and industries. Its cutting-edge, on-device, and highly secure AI models offer real-time accent conversion, voice translation, and bi-directional noise cancellation, empowering agents to communicate more clearly, reducing cognitive load, and improving customer comprehension. It helps companies expand talent pools by removing accent as a hiring barrier, fostering diversity and improving agent well-being and performance.

Together, Movate and Krisp deliver a unified, AI-powered solution that accelerates speed-to-proficiency, reduces resolution times, enhances interaction quality, and enables cost-efficient voice operations. These outcomes empower enterprises looking to diversify their geographic footprint or pivot to new locations without compromising customer experience and service quality.

The collaborative impact of this partnership is already evident as a global retailer seamlessly transitioned voice operations from the Philippines to India by combining Krisp's AI Accent Conversion with Movate's AI-powered simulated training. With 2.5X faster agent proficiency, the new India delivery program was operational within six weeks, achieving 87% CSAT at 28% lower cost, while maintaining the service quality levels throughout the transition.

"Our partnership with Krisp.ai strengthens Movate's commitment to reimagining global CX operations by bringing next-generation voice AI solutions directly into the core of our CX offerings," saidMandeep Kwatra - Practice Head for CX Transformation at Movate. "Enterprises are looking for more than cost savings, they want intelligent, location-agnostic delivery models that deliver superior customer experiences. Together with Krisp.ai, we are enabling brands to confidently expand into new markets, accelerate proficiency, and achieve exceptional results powered by AI."

"Voice is still the most complex and critical channel in customer experience, especially for global teams," said Davit Baghdasaryan, CEO and Co-Founder of Krisp. "By embedding real-time accent conversion and voice translation into Movate's CX delivery and training stack, we remove friction that slows agents down and limits where teams can scale. Voice AI can make global CX faster to launch, easier to run, and more consistent for customers everywhere. This is the direction global CX is moving, and this partnership accelerates that shift."

The Movate-Krisp partnership marks a significant step forward in redefining the future of voice-based customer experience, enabling businesses to confidently expand their global operations while harnessing AI for clarity, productivity, and measurable performance gains.

About Movate:

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company that solves complex client challenges through an outcome-driven approach to accelerate enterprise transformation journeys. With over 12,000 Movators across 20 locations, a global on-demand network of experts in 60 countries, and 100+ AI accelerators, Movate brings a balanced 'Human + AI' model and acts as a technology orchestrator from strategy to execution, backed by engineering and operations excellence. Movate delivers measurable business outcomes across key verticals, including technology, telecom, media, retail and e-commerce, CPG, healthcare, financial services, automotive and manufacturing, powered by its W(AI)VE™ framework and the MovateAI suite.

About Krisp.ai:

Founded in 2017, Krisp pioneered the world's first real-time Voice Productivity software. Krisp's Voice AI technology enhances digital voice communication through audio cleansing, noise cancellation, accent conversion, live speech-to-speech translation, and agent assist. Krisp applications are privacy-first, using industry-standard security practices across all audio hardware configurations and applications that support digital voice communication. Today, Krisp is deployed on over 200 million devices, has transcribed over 120 million calls, and processes over 80 billion minutes of voice conversations every month, helping businesses harness the power of voice to unlock higher productivity and deliver better business outcomes.

