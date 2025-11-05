Movate and Lyzr.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise AI Transformation

PRNewswire

Plano (Texas) [US], November 5: Movate, a global leader in digital technology and customer experience services, today announced a strategic partnership with Lyzr.ai, an enterprise AI agent platform. This partnership transforms how enterprises deploy and scale AI across their IT and business operations, reducing time-to-value and realizing ROI for their AI investments. It brings together Lyzr.ai's agentic AI platform and Movate's deep IT and digital customer experience services expertise, enabling a unified AI ecosystem rather than multiple siloed point solutions.

Through this collaboration, Movate has integrated Lyzr.ai's 'Agent Studio' into its MovateAI Platform. This platform rapidly delivers specialized and contextual AI agents across software delivery, quality engineering, data engineering, IT operations and customer experience support. It delivers custom agents and agentic workflows across various domains aligning to the client's business processes, integrating with enterprise platforms and data ecosystems.

Lyzr.ai's enterprise-grade AI foundation has inbuilt security, compliance, and AI governance frameworks customizable for client needs. Powered by knowledge graphs, the agents integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems to improve contextualized outputs, performance, reliability, and agility across the organization.

"Our partnership with Lyzr.ai marks an important moment in our AI journey, bringing our AI strategy of augmenting humans with digital twins to reality," said Brijesh Prabhakar, Chief Operating Officer at Movate. "By partnering with Lyzr.ai, we are not just accelerating AI deployment, we are transforming how enterprises harness AI across their enterprise value chain. Our clients can now deploy contextually intelligent agents faster to realize business impact."

"Movate's deep IT services expertise, combined with our agent studio, creates a compelling value proposition for enterprises," said Siva Surendira, CEO at Lyzr.ai. "Together, we're building an ecosystem where AI agents aren't just tools, they're intelligent collaborators that understand context, adapt to business needs, and deliver measurable outcomes. This partnership accelerates the path from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation."

This collaboration sets a strong foundation for enterprises to harness AI responsibly and at scale, driving long-term business transformation.

About Movate:

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to redefining the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and an unwavering focus on client outcomes. The company partners with ambitious, growth-driven enterprises across industries, helping them stay ahead through a diverse workforce of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 20 global locations, and a gig network of thousands of technology experts in 60 countries, speaking more than 100 languages. With this scale and expertise, Movate has become one of the most awarded and analyst-recognized companies in its revenue range.

Through its W(AI)VE™ framework, Movate enables enterprises to amplify growth with AI, driving engineering excellence, operational efficiency, and measurable business impact. The company helps organizations embrace AI-first strategies, challenge the ordinary, and become truly outcome-driven.

MovateAI, the company's enterprise AI suite, establishes a strong foundation for modern businesses by enabling seamless human-AI collaboration across functions. Adaptive, modular, and scalable, it integrates with existing architectures to deliver tailored insights, accelerated performance, and lasting competitive advantage.

To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

Contact:

Karthik Chidambaram,

Associate Vice President - Marketing,

Karthik.Chidambaram@movate.com

+91.9886198939

About Lyzr.ai

Lyzr.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that enables organizations to build, deploy, and manage intelligent AI agents at scale. With its advanced agent platform, Lyzr.ai empowers businesses to create contextually aware AI solutions that understand specific business needs and deliver autonomous outcomes. The platform provides enterprise-grade security, compliance, and governance capabilities, making AI adoption accessible, scalable, and secure for organizations worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.lyzr.ai

