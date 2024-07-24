MSA 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Mine Safety with Awards and Exhibition at Kolkata on 28th July 2024

VMPL Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24: The first-ever national-level Mines Safety Awards (MSA) 2024, aimed at promoting best practices and enhancing safety in mining operations across India, will be held on 28th July 2024 at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata. Conceptualized by Prabhat Kumar, Director General of Mines Safety, and organized by the All India Mines Safety Association (AIMSA) under the aegis of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), this landmark event is hosted by Coal India Limited. The MSA 2024 seeks to recognize and reward excellence in mine safety practices among participants from the Coal, Metal, and Oil & Gas mining sectors. By showcasing the commitment of these industries to maintaining the highest standards of safety, the event aims to foster a culture of continuous improvement and vigilance in mine safety.

One of the key features of the MSA 2024 is the competitions and awards segment. Winners will be selected by a committee constituted by AIMSA, based on the evaluation of data submitted by mines that excelled in the recent Annual Safety Fortnight, as well as other mines including those from the Oil & Gas sector. This rigorous evaluation process ensures that the awards truly reflect excellence in safety practices.

In addition to the awards, the event will feature an exhibition showcasing innovations and best practices in mine safety. This exhibition aims to provide a platform for sharing knowledge and fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders. Attendees will also benefit from knowledge-sharing sessions where industry leaders and experts will share their insights and experiences, further enriching the event.

The evening will conclude with a cultural program celebrating the spirit of safety and community within the mining industry. This program will highlight the importance of unity and shared responsibility in promoting mine safety.

Representatives from the Coal, Metal, and Oil & Gas sectors will be actively participating in the event. A total of 45 award-winning mines will be recognized under various categories, including Underground Coal, Opencast Coal, Underground Metal, Opencast Metal, and Oil & Gas. These mines have been shortlisted by AIMSA based on data submitted in the prescribed format during the last Annual Safety Fortnight, as well as additional entries chosen by the committee.

The Mines Safety Awards (MSA) 2024 promises to be a significant milestone in promoting a culture of safety within the mining industry, encouraging all stakeholders to strive for excellence in their safety practices.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)