MT Group Appoints WESNAP INDIA as Exclusive Distributor for Axxis Helmets in India

Cartagena [Spain], February 20: Axxis Helmets, a globally renowned leader in motorcycle safety gear, has named WESNAP INDIA its exclusive distributor for the Indian market. This strategic partnership is set to expand Axxis Helmets' footprint in India, catering to the growing demand for premium, safety-focused motorcycle gear among Indian riders.

Axxis Helmets is celebrated worldwide for its innovative designs, uncompromising safety standards, and a diverse range of products, including full-face, modular, jet, and off-road helmets.

"With WESNAP INDIA, we are excited to strengthen our presence in India and deliver helmets that redefine safety, comfort, and style," said Ivan Abdad, CEO of MT Group.

Navukkarasu Subbiah and Niraj Singh, partners at WESNAP INDIA, expressed their enthusiasm, "We're thrilled to take on the distribution of Axxis Helmets in India. By combining our robust distribution network with Axxis' world-class products, we aim to make Axxis Helmets the preferred choice for motorcyclists across the country."

Under WESNAP INDIA's leadership, Axxis Helmets plans to elevate its brand presence through strategic marketing initiatives, stronger dealer partnerships, and rider-focused events. Together, the brands are poised to set new benchmarks in the Indian motorcycle gear industry.

For more information, visit www.axxis-helmets.com.

