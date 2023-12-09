MTR Foods Unveils 'Minuteverse' Booth at Comic Con Delhi 2023

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 9: MTR Foods, the pioneer in authentic packaged foods introduced its hyper-convenient sub-brand, MTR Minute, to the vibrant audience at Comic Con Delhi 2023. Following the success at Comic Con Bengaluru, MTR Foods unveiled its innovative booth, MTR MinuteVerse, at the Delhi event, dedicated to showcasing MTR's diverse range of 3-minute ready-to-eat meals that offer a swift, convenient, and delectable solution.

The three-day pop culture extravaganza, held at the NSIC Exhibition Ground in Okhla from December 8th to 10th, witnessed MTR Foods effortlessly blending culinary excellence with pop culture. The 'MTR MinuteVerse' campaign resonated with attendees, presenting a fusion of culinary innovation and pop culture, bringing to life a realm where hassle-free and delightful meals take centre stage.

Prerna Tiku, General Manager Marketing at MTR Foods, expressed her excitement, and said, "We introduced the sub-brand MTR Minute to cater to the food needs of young consumers seeking quick, convenient and flavourful meals, anytime, anywhere! A big part of our marketing mix is reaching the consumer at the right time and place. Comic Con, Delhi - provided an ideal setting to engage with this demographic and underscore our commitment to providing delicious and convenient meals that are literally ready in minutes! Collaborating with our digital and media partner, Wavemaker, we conceptualized the imaginative realm of 'MTR MinuteVerse' to resonate with consumers. This fantastical universe, free from culinary woes, attracted a large audience, allowing them to not just witness but experience the essence of our brand promise."

The event premises became the epicentre of this fusion of culinary and comic delights, with attendees enthusiastically partaking in the 'Minuteverse' experience. At the 'Minuteverse' booth, participants were invited to embark on a gastronomic adventure with the Minute Rangers - Hangry Man, Night Owl, Late Coming Queen, and Disaster Master. Influenced by the richness of Indian cuisines, the MTR with its new range successfully challenged perceptions of convenience in the food realm.

MTR Foods has recently added the sub-brand "MTR Minute" to its portfolio which consists of products that can be made within minutes. The range goes across day-parts including rice & curries range- paneer butter masala, pulao etc., breakfast and snack options like Poha and Upma, and authentic favourites like Rasam, and Idli, Dosa batters-All very convenient to use, offering great taste.

With a 90-year-old history of serving authentic Indian Food to Indians, MTR Foods stands tall as an Indian heritage brand. A popular household name today, MTR Foods is synonymous with delicious Indian food in an easy-to-use packaged format. With a diverse portfolio including breakfast, lunch and dinner, snacks and desserts that cover every meal occasion, MTR Foods unifies India tastefully - making the homemaker the 'hero'. Blending authentic Indian flavours in modern formats, MTR Foods keeps abreast with the evolving tastes of India. Culinary secrets that have been protected and handed down over the generations are evolved into truly authentic recipes from their region of origin and packaged in innovative and convenient formats.

The journey to being India's premier, processed food company has been marked by a constant focus on innovation and the adoption of new technology. However, every MTR Foods product always embodies the tradition of unmatched taste and quality. The MTR Foods of today is your friend in the kitchen and promises to help you serve the authentic taste of India to your family.

MTR Foods adheres to the most stringent quality standards, from sourcing ingredients to processing and packing. We are ISO 22000 and HACCP certified.

MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Norwegian conglomerate Orkla (www.orkla.com). For more information please visit www.mtrfoods.com. Shop MTR Foods' products on shop.mtrfoods.com. Visit www.dishcovery.in for recipes of authentic vegetarian cuisine from across India.

