Mumbai Police Conducts Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Investigation Training for over 250 Officers, Supported by FedEx and United Way Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: In a bid to strengthen its cybercrime response, the Mumbai Police has kicked off a three-day Cyber Investigation & Forensics Training for 253 officers. The programme is supported by Federal Express Corporation ("FedEx"), the world's largest express transportation company and United Way Mumbai (UWM).

The initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of personnel from cyber cells, crime branch, detection units, and anti-narcotics cells in tackling digital crimes such as online fraud, phishing, financial cyber threats, and social media misuse.

Speaking at the event, Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Mumbai, said, "As cybercrime evolves in scale and sophistication, it is crucial for our officers to stay ahead of the curve. This training is a vital step in preparing our force to investigate and respond to digital threats more effectively. Public awareness is equally important, and we appreciate the efforts being made to educate citizens on safe and responsible digital practices."

Sanjaykumar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ), Navi Mumbai, said, "We appreciate the initiative taken by United Way Mumbai, with the support of FedEx, in organizing focused trainings for our officers and spreading awareness among the public. This collaboration strengthens our collective response to cyber threats and builds a safer digital environment for all."

The training programme is part of a larger effort led by UWM and supported by FedEx to promote cybersecurity awareness and build institutional capacities. So far, UWM has reached over 10,000 citizens across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. In Mumbai alone, 5,197 women, youth, and senior citizens have been sensitised to cyber hygiene and digital safety practices. The initiative has also trained over 500 officers from the Navi Mumbai Police in cybercrime investigation.

The programme is supported by FedEx as part of its ongoing commitment to empowering communities through enhanced digital safety and resilience against cybercrime. "FedEx is proud to work alongside government authorities and civil society organizations to help build a digitally secure India," said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of marketing, air network, and customer experience, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa, FedEx. "We are grateful to the Mumbai Police for their tireless efforts in protecting our communities and keeping citizens safe, and we appreciate United Way Mumbai for collaborating with us to conduct these sessions."

George Aikara, CEO of United Way Mumbai, said, "This training reflects the Mumbai Police's proactive stance on cybercrime. Based on their evolving needs, we've helped bring in the right partners and resources to ensure the sessions are relevant and actionable. We're proud to support their efforts and grateful to FedEx for making this public-private collaboration possible."

Officials said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to public safety and proactive cybercrime prevention through cross-sector collaboration.

About United Way Mumbai (UWM):

United Way Mumbai is a part of the 130+ year-old United Way movement spanning 41 countries across the world. Their mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good. They work closely with a network of 500+ NGOs and a large number of corporates for their CSR programmes, workplace giving campaigns and other events. This includes designing of CSR policy and strategies, due diligence of NGO partners, programme implementation, employee volunteering, impact assessments and financial and programmatic reporting.

Over the past two decades, UWM have partnered with over 300 companies and over 1,00,000 individual donors investing close to INR 1,150 crore for community development projects. Their expertise lies in identifying, designing and implementing high-impact projects in the areas of Healthy Community, Education and Youth Opportunity, Financial Security, and Climate and Community Resiliency in both urban as well as rural communities across the country.

About Federal Express Corporation:

Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

