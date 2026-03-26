Mumbai's Central Suburbs: Mulund Emerges as a Livable Choice

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: Mumbai's central suburbs from Sion to Mulund are now a part the city's emerging urban core, with individual micro-markets showcasing a decisive transformation. Mulund has long been known as one of Mumbai's quieter neighbourhoods, valued for its tree-lined streets, calm residential pockets, and accessible daily amenities. It has location advantages and infrastructure-backed developed acting as qualities redefining its liveability, connectivity, and bringing opportunity.

Nestled on the eastern fringes of the SNGP gives Mulund an advantage. It is known for harbouring a peaceful environment with considerably better AQI, even while remaining seamlessly connected to the city's commercial hubs. Offering a balance between urban convenience and a peaceful lifestyle, the area has been home to reputed schools, healthcare facilities, and green spaces, all within reach of the city's commercial hubs. A rise in the number of property registrations in Mulund have been attributed to infrastructure upgrades with Metro Line 4, lush green spaces, launch of quality projects and even investments from high-profile individuals like Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan in properties within this micro-market.

Mulund's appeal to modern homebuyers today lies in its unique combination of tranquillity and connectivity, making it an attractive choice for everyone seeking a liveable, family-friendly environment without compromising on access to work and essential services. Mulund stands out for its calm, tree-lined streets, reputable schools, existing healthcare facilities, with more hospitals coming up, and convenient retail options, all of which create an ideal setting for families and professionals seeking a balanced lifestyle. This combination of amenities and environment underscores its appeal as a "city within a city."

As noted by Mr Chintan Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director of Sheth Realty, "Mulund's growth trajectory is deliberate. Today, homebuyers value not just square footage, but time saved, quality of life, and long-term neighbourhood potential. Mulund delivers on all three."

While redevelopment transforms Mulund with contemporary luxury high-rises, landscaped courtyards, and integrated amenities, developers are consciously preserving the neighbourhood's serene character. Thoughtful planning ensures that the essence of Mulund, a peaceful, liveable suburb, is maintained even as new high-quality communities emerge.

Infrastructure upgrades, particularly the under-construction Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), are enhancing connectivity to South Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and key business hubs like BKC, SEEPZ, and Powai. Improvements of road transport and the metro connectivity to the western suburbs, Thane, South Mumbai and the Navi Mumbai airport are set to reduce commute times significantly, further increasing the suburb's desirability.

With redevelopment accelerating and infrastructure nearing completion, Mulund is poised for robust property appreciation. Buyers looking at Mulund benefit from a superior standard of living and projections of near-term investment returns.

Mr. Sudhir Thorat, Managing Director of APICES Studio Pvt. Ltd, observes, "Mulund exemplifies how peripheral micro-markets can evolve into self-sustaining urban centres. Transit-oriented development, mixed-use planning, and strong civic infrastructure enable a structural recalibration of Mumbai's growth while preserving the local character."

Mulund, alongside other central suburbs like Sion, showcases how connectivity, community living, and contemporary luxury intersect. It offers a blueprint for rejuvenating ageing neighbourhoods to meet the expectations of a new generation of homebuyers, all while maintaining the peace and charm that make these areas truly liveable.

About Sheth Realty: Sheth Realty, helmed by next-generation entrepreneurs Mr. Chintan Sheth and Mr. Maulik Sheth, is marking fresh millennial beginnings in the realty business. Sheth Realty is a venture that aims at bringing together fresh perspectives, igniting a new era of design innovation, product quality and use of technology. As Chairman & Managing Director of ("Sheth Realty") with a combined experience of over 25 years, Mr. Chintan Sheth, a stalwart in the industry, has left his mark on the real estate landscape, steering residential and commercial projects in the bustling Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Thane and complementing this prowess is Mr. Maulik Sheth with an unwavering dedication, has played a pivotal role in conceptualizing and creating the prestigious 'Thane's Platinum belt,' a hallmark of distinction in a fiercely competitive market.

For More Information, visit: https://sheth-realty.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)