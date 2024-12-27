Munters Inaugurates Malur Unit II Manufacturing Facility on December 4th, 2024

VMPL

Malur (Karnataka) [India], December 27: Munters is proud to announce the inauguration of its Malur Unit II manufacturing facility on December 4th, 2024. This milestone underscores Munters' commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering world-class climate control solutions tailored to the Indian market. The event, graced by key guests including Olivier Pelletier, Senior VP Airtech APAC, and Srinivasan Vijayaraghavan, Managing Director of Zeco Aircon Limited & Business Unit Manager of Munters India HCT, highlighted the strong leadership and vision driving this new facility.

A Vision for Innovation and Local Excellence

This new facility in Malur reflects Munters' strategic efforts to enhance its presence in India and serve customers with localized dehumidification (DH) and air handling unit (AHU) solutions. By expanding its manufacturing capacity, Munters aims to meet the growing demands of the region while strengthening its position as a leader in the climate control industry.

Olivier Pelletier, Senior VP Airtech APAC, shared his vision for the Malur facility:

"The legacy created by Munters is profound and an example of how great things can be achieved when excellent, diverse people come together and work towards a common goal. With the help of this new Malur facility, we aim to strengthen our footprint further by offering 'Made in India' customized offerings to Southern and other parts of India, delivering global expertise & local excellence."

Key Milestone for Munters India

The inauguration ceremony began with a traditional welcome, symbolizing Munters' respect for local culture and customs. The event featured a guided tour of the factory, led by the plant team, showcasing the collaborative effort that brought this new facility to life.

Srinivasan Vijayaraghavan, Managing Director of Zeco Aircon Limited & Business Unit Manager, Munters India HCT, emphasized the significance of this expansion:

"The inauguration of our Malur Unit II facility is a proud milestone for Munters India reaffirming our commitment to delivering supreme quality, international solutions to our customers in India.

This facility strengthens our presence in the Indian market and underscores our commitment of creating employment and employability of young India.

With a clear vision and unwavering focus on quality, we remain committed to providing exceptional solutions and building lasting sustainable partnerships with our customers."

Commitment to Operational Excellence and Innovation

The Malur Unit II facility is poised to set new standards in operational excellence and innovation. "My vision for the Malur Unit II facility is to establish it as a benchmark for operational excellence and innovation within Munters India. This facility is not just an expansion of our footprint but a reflection of our commitment to delivering localized, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. By fostering a culture of collaboration, safety, and continuous improvement, we aim to drive value for our stakeholders while strengthening Munters' position as a leader in the climate control industry. Malur Unit II represents a step forward in our journey to empower teams, enhance efficiency, and create a world-class manufacturing ecosystem in India." says Rafid Al Janahi, MPS Global Manager - Special Projects & Integration Officer

Strengthening Local Partnerships

"At Munters, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. This new facility in Malur, Karnataka marks a significant step in reinforcing our commitment to India's growth and our deep belief in the immense potential of the region. It strengthens our local presence, allowing us to better serve our customers and meet the growing demand for our products. This expansion is not just about enhancing production capacity; it's about reinforcing our strategic position within the industry and our long-term dedication to the Indian market. As we grow, we are also growing our ecosystem of partners, working together to unlock opportunities for innovation, sustainability, and success across the Asia Pacific region." says Saket Gaurav, Head Operations (India), by highlighted the facility's role in strengthening Munters' commitment to its customers.

Looking Ahead

The inauguration of the Malur Unit II facility is just the beginning of Munters' journey to further strengthen its leadership in the climate control industry. With a focus on sustainability, customer-centric manufacturing, and continuous innovation, Munters is poised to meet the evolving needs of the Indian market while expanding its footprint across the Asia Pacific region.

About Munters

Munters is a global leader in climate control solutions, providing energy-efficient and sustainable technologies for businesses and industries worldwide. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Munters delivers cutting-edge air treatment and dehumidification solutions across various sectors, including industrial, commercial, and residential applications.

